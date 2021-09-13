The special interest organization Apollo will host a food truck festival called “Food Truck Fiesta” Oct. 9 with all proceeds benefiting THON.

The event is making its return after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will run from 4-8 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church parking lot on Beaver Avenue, according to Apollo's special events chair Divisha Singh.

In addition to foods from Brazilian Munchies, Pretzel Spot, Happy Dishes, Happy Valley Chef, Taproot Kitchen, Sunset Slush Happy Valley, K&R Hotdogz Express and Marin Eats, the fiesta will also feature live entertainment and games.

