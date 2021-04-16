After a year of nontraditional learning, some Penn State students have mixed feelings about their virtual education. For many students, the year of virtual learning has been a struggle.

Nick Brady had a hard time communicating with professors over the past year and “couldn’t get the help” he needed during his last year of college.

“I have had some professors who have done a very good job, and I wish they were recognized for it,” Brady (senior-risk management) said. “But it only takes one bad professor to sour the whole experience.”

Brady said he never faced these issues when classes were in person. For one of his classes this semester, he wasn’t able to interact with his professor over Zoom, because Brady said the professor didn’t want to use it. Ultimately, the class became asynchronous.

“I had one professor who didn’t upload the class to Canvas until an hour before it started and would not respond to any emails questioning how the class would be run, and the syllabus was [not complete],” Brady said. “When you still mess up and don’t put in the effort, it makes me think that you don’t care about teaching, so why should I care about your class?”

Brady said “positive reinforcement” from his professors and teaching assistants was something that kept him going throughout the semester, though.

“Some professors did a great job bringing the same energy to a Zoom class that they did in a real classroom, which is very difficult to do,” Brady said. “Some of them constantly hype us up, and I told them that I wouldn’t have had the motivation to get through this semester without that energy.”

Maeve McErlean said she wasn’t sure what her first year on campus was going to be like with all of her classes held virtually.

“Being a freshman, I don’t even have previous experiences at Penn State to compare it to,” McErlean (freshman-engineering) said. “Overall, it was difficult to stay self-accountable and motivated, but reaching out to people in my class was the most beneficial way of learning for me.”

McErlean said she thought it was easier to be more engaged in class group chats, like GroupMe, than in classes on Zoom. Her professors used breakout rooms, but she said she didn’t find them “effective” for group work.

“My professors would put us into breakout rooms multiple times, but each time there would be a different group of people,” McErlean said. “It was impossible over Zoom and not knowing any of the people made it very hard.”

McErlean said the “good thing” from this academic year was her chemistry class where she participated in a “COVID-19 Case Study” to learn about the pandemic in a classroom setting. According to McErlean, the class was relevant to everything she was experiencing throughout the year.

Another Penn State student Natalia Reed said her professors and classes this semester are still comparable to previous semesters.

“I haven’t noticed too many differences between my classes from last year and now,” Reed (junior-psychology and rehabilitation and human services) said. “But, I think it’s something that will be weird to look back on when I see pictures from my virtual classes years later.”

Reed took some pictures and videos of Zoom classes to remember the year. Even though there were many downsides to online learning, Reed said there was still a positive.

“Sometimes, I feel like there’s less pressure on me as a student because I don’t have to go to professors face-to-face,” Reed said. “This year, I’ve had more time to plan things for myself between Zoom classes.”’

Reed said she thinks it will be “an adjustment” going back to fully in-person classes. The university expects to have 96% of classes held in-person for the fall 2021 semester.

“I’ll wait until the last second to join the Zoom call if I’m watching Netflix or something beforehand,” Reed said. “But next year, as of right now, all of my classes are in person, so it’s crazy to think that I forget what that’s like.”

Savanah Davenport said she “struggled” with her Zoom classes this semester and said her professors still have issues utilizing Zoom’s chat and screen sharing features.

“I don’t understand how Zoom issues have been happening since last spring,” Davenport (senior-management information systems) said. “There’s no expectation from the professor to step up to the plate and work out these issues, but there is an expectation on me, which affects my grades to figure out all of their problems.”

Davenport said she found difficulty in group projects, but some professors were not lenient in understanding the time differences between classmates or that “students don’t want to meet at night on Zoom after a full day of being online.”

However, Davenport did have professors who helped her through her coursework “depending on the class.”

“My [business] professor did amazing this semester, and I tell him every class how much I don’t think he understands how much I learn in this class because he’s excited about the material,” Davenport said. “Professors have found ways to bring that energy to the classroom if they are dedicated to the material and the students.”

Ultimately, Davenport said she thinks students and professors are in the “same boat” after a year of virtual learning, even if they don’t realize it directly.

“Professors look at it thinking, ‘This isn’t how I signed up to teach,’ but in reality, this isn’t how I signed up to learn.”

