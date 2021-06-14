Penn Staters looking for things to do this week have a number of virtual and in-person events they can attend around the State College area.
Monday, June 14
Penn State Alumni Association’s We Are Weekend will be held online from June 14-18. The virtual celebration includes campus tours, virtual hikes and more. Registration and the agenda can be found here.
8 a.m. — Those in State College can participate in seven days of unlimited yoga for $7 at Wellness in Motion, LLC at 2541 E. College Ave. The business is offering classes in the studio, online and outside.
Tuesday, June 15
Noon — The Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center at Penn State will offer a webinar on financial clutter.
The Zoom link can be found on the center’s calendar.
1 p.m. — Quick Connect will host a Zoom session about job descriptions, postings and resources for hiring to help with skill-building when job searching.
The event, which was organized by Penn State’s Small Business Development Center, offers free registration here.
Saturday, June 19
9 a.m. — Volunteers will help with planting in the Pollinator and Bird Garden at The Arboretum at Penn State until noon.
Pre-registration is required, and those interested can contact Kelly Oleynik at keo5114@psu.edu to reserve a spot.
1 p.m. — The State College chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the borough announced the community will celebrate Juneteenth from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza in downtown State College.
7:30 p.m. — Penn State’s Center for the Performing Arts will host a film titled “Juneteenth: A Fierce Urgency Celebration!” from 7:30 p.m. Saturday to June 21 at the same time. The film will be available on CPA’s website.
