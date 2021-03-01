With March already upon us, here are some events at Penn State this week to kick off the month.

Monday, March 1

4 p.m. — Esther Obonyo, an associate professor of engineering design and architectural engineering, will continue Penn State’s EarthTalks Seminar Series “Energy and climate policy: How to avoid a global hothouse.” Obonyo will discuss how the carbon footprint can be reduced via Zoom.

The series focuses on “policies and technologies” to slow global warming, according to Penn State News.

The event is free to join, and the Zoom link can be found here.

7 p.m. — Cristen Conger and Caroline Ervin of Unladylike Media will host “Confronting White Feminism” via livestream. The two will discuss the intersection of the #MeToo movement and the abolition movement. Additionally, they will discuss how feminism and white womanhood have “pushed up against racial equity,” according to Penn State News.

The event is free but tickets are required to attend, which can be acquired here.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Wednesday, March 3

11:15 a.m. — Jose Fuentes, a professor of meteorology at Penn State, will give a presentation on “Arctic climate change and trace-gas cycles.” This presentation is a part of the Earth System Science Center Brown Bag series. The event is free to join and will be held over Zoom.

3:30 p.m. — Judy Heumann, a former special adviser for international disability rights to the U.S. State Department, will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The event is free to attend and will be held via livestream here.

3:30 p.m. — Mary Jane De Souza, a professor of kinesiology and physiology at Penn State, will give the 2021 Pauline Schmitt Russell Research Lecture. Her presentation titled, “Her Life Depends on It: Lessons Learned about Keeping Exercising Women Healthy,” will focus on the societal standards for women athletes.

The event is free to attend and can be found here.

5 p.m. — The 2021 Student Engagement Expo will host Alex Sheen, founder of the “because I said I would” movement, to give the keynote presentation. The movement was created to provide educational opportunities to children. Sheen has been a five-time TEDx Talk speaker.

The event is free to attend and will be held over livestream here.

7:30 p.m. — The Sphinx Virtuosi, a classical music ensemble featuring 18 African American and Latinx soloists, will present “This is America,” highlighting people of color through music. The concert will be available to stream on Wednesday until March 10.

The event is free to attend and the link can be found here.

Thursday, March 4

6 p.m. — The Smith Creative Writers Reading Series at Penn State Behrend will feature Emily Skaja, recipient of the Walt Whitman Award from the Academy of American Poets for “Brute,” her first book. The event is free to attend and the link to join can be found here.