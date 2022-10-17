As students continue cramming for multiple midterms and upcoming projects, here are some events happening at Penn State and State College this week.

Monday, Oct. 17

10 a.m. — The HUB-Robeson Galleries will present its BLACK NIIGHT WHIITE LIGHT exhibition, an exhibition of video works by artist Sean Capone.

The exhibition will be on display in the HUB Gallery until Nov. 6.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

4 p.m. — Robin Wall Kimmerer, author of The New York Times’ best-selling “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants,” will deliver the 2022 Lattman Visiting Scholar of Science and Society Lecture.

The lecture is free and open to the public and will be held in room 22 of the Deike Building and will be available to watch via Zoom through the registration link.

In-person attendance is encouraged, and masking is requested in the seminar room. There will be a reception in the Edward Steidle Building after the talk.

6 p.m. — John Donovan, research director of the Shorenstein Center on Media Politics and Public Policy at Harvard, will provide a discussion about communication, media and other strategies of groups like the Proud Boys.

Titled “Doing It for the Content: Understanding Political Violence and Far Right Organizing from Fashion to Fascism,” the lecture is free and will be held in the Freeman Auditorium of the HUB-Robeson Center.

7 p.m. — Three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning Penn State alumnus Paul Pringle will discuss his work as part of the Foster-Foreman Conference of Distinguished Writers.

The lecture is free and open to the public and will be held in 113 Carnegie Building.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

6 p.m. — As part of its lecture and exhibit series, the Penn State College of Arts of Architecture Stuckeman School will livestream “Unwalling Citizenship” presented by Teddy Cruz and Fonna Forman, principals of Estudio Teddy Cruz + Fonna Forman.

The event will be livestreamed by WPSU.

Thursday, Oct. 20

12:30 p.m. — As a continuation of the Research Unplugged series, graduate students from the College of Agricultural Sciences will discuss their current work in entomology, plant science and the intersection of these topics.

The talk is free with beverages provided and will be held at the Pasto Agricultural Museum.

4 p.m. — Norman Eisen, Joanna Legate and Christine Todd Whitman, co-founders of the States United Democracy Center, will host the lecture “States United: A Survival Guide for Our Democracy.”

The event is free and will be held in the HUB Auditorium, and the link to register in person and online for the event can be found here.

7:30 p.m. — The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State will present the world premiere of “A Marvelous Order,” a contemporary multimedia opera that chronicles the 1960s-era battle between Robert Moses and Jane Jacobs.

The premiere will take place in Eisenhower Auditorium.

Friday, Oct. 21

11 a.m. — Joshua Frankel, the director and animator for “A Marvelous Order,” will host a free gallery talk: “Every night we chase our shadows.”

Hosted at The Palmer Museum of Art, Frankel will discuss his “blueprint” cyanotypes.

Saturday, Oct. 22

10 a.m. — Blue Course Community Church will host its annual fall festival.

Rain or shine, the event located at 1243 Blue Course Drive, will include bounce houses, pumpkin painting, cider and games.

Sunday, Oct. 23

3 p.m. — Central PA United is hosting a fall community party with snacks, cider and fall kid activities.

The CPAU will discuss the outcome of the Oct. 17 Borough Council vote on the Resolution to Promote Safe and Stable Housing.

The fall party will be hosted at Sunset Park at 850 McKee St.

