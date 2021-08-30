During the second week of the fall semester, Penn State and downtown State College are offering a variety of events for students and community members to engage in.

Here are some in-person ways to take your mind off of your first homework assignments and get outdoors.

Monday, Aug. 30

11:15 a.m. — Those interested in learning about the tutoring services Penn State provides are welcomed to room 220A in the Boucke Building, located across the street from the HUB-Robeson Center.

Tours will be available later in the week as well, and more information can be found at Penn State Learning Tours’ event page.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

11 a.m. — Penn State Career Services will have an open house to introduce students to the facilities they can avail from.

The Bank of America Career Services Center will also host tours, where students can meet staff and learn about internship and networking resources available to them.

Representatives from Penn State’s various colleges will be in attendance as well to answer students’ questions.

11:15 a.m. — Students wishing to purchase fresh food for their dorms or apartments are welcome to venture to the local farmers market, open until 5 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.

The market is located on the 100 block of Locust Lane in downtown State College.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

11:15 a.m. — Penn State’s Earth System Science Center will host brief seminars on the scientific and sociological aspects of climate change.

Each seminar will take place in 529 Walker Building, and this week’s speaker is Michael Mann discussing “the rise and fall of the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation.”

6 p.m. — Students interested in applying or learning about health professions can attend a Zoom meeting where hosts will go over the necessary classes and preparation needed for further education.

The Zoom link for the meeting can be found here.

Thursday, Sept. 2

8:15 a.m. — Students who have not yet received a coronavirus vaccine can schedule a free appointment using the online registration link available to all Penn State Students.

Students wishing to be vaccinated must bring their Penn State ID and health insurance card to the Student Health Center — unless they have already uploaded their insurance on Lionpath.

Vaccination appointments for the Moderna vaccine are available from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Student Health Center.

4 p.m. — Penn State University Press Presents is hosting a series of virtual events throughout the fall semester.

On Sept. 2, Nicholas Hammond, Ryan McCormack, A. Joan Saab and Mark M. Smith will all gather to discuss their writings.

The discussion will be moderated by Kendra Boileau, editor-in-chief of the Penn State University Press. Those interested can register here.

Friday, Sept. 3

Noon to 3 p.m. — Penn State Transportation Services will host a fair on the HUB lawn until 3 p.m. Students can explore options for on- and off- campus transport.

Transportation Services staff, as well as representatives from other organizations, will be available to answer questions about on-campus parking, shuttle services, car and ride sharing, and other transportation options.

Those who attend can enjoy Penn State Bakery snacks, and the first 24 visitors will receive a gift card to Jamba Juice or Slim Chickens in the HUB.

Prizes such as Billie Eilish tickets for this coming February at the BJC and five months of free on-campus parking will be raffled as part of a card system.

5 p.m. — The first monthly “First Friday” event will begin at 5 p.m., where students can mingle and enjoy what downtown State College has to offer.

Those who attend can partake in a casual atmosphere of dining, arts and entertainment, while being privy to after-hours access to many of State College’s galleries and restaurants.

Saturday, Sept. 4

10 a.m. — The Logan Fire Company in nearby Bellefonte will host its annual chicken barbecue.

Attendees can enjoy specially made barbecue chicken and homemade sides.

Art exhibits

Students wishing to explore their natural and ancestral background are invited to the HUB Galleries for the “Wind Spirits” exhibit.

Tatiana Arocha, Deirdre Murphy and Rachel Sydlowski have prepared an exhibit taking into account the characteristics birdlife possesses.

The exhibit can be found in Art Alley in the HUB. Admission is free, and those who come are expected to wear masks and practice social distancing.

