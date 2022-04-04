As the 13th week of the semester is here, students are able to participate in many cultural activities and on-campus events.

Monday, April 4

11 a.m. — The Penn State Arts and Wellness Committee will host Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Week Awareness Tabling in the HUB-Robeson Center until 3 p.m.

Students can join the University Park Undergraduate Association, SVAP roundtable, the Gender Equity Center and Centre Safe in the HUB to learn more about future events, receive information about resources and programming, and leave a message on a fabric strip.

Tabling will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

5 p.m. — The Gender Equity Center will host “It’s On Us Gender, Race, and Power Workshop” in 173 Willard.

The peer-lead workshop will explore the “faces of oppression,” sexual violence, survivor blaming related toward marginzalied communities and the university’s restorative justice initiatives.

Attendees will receive a free T-shirt for their participation but must register for the event here.

6 p.m. — George Botic, director of the division of registration and inspections at the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, will speak as part of the Accounting Society Speakers Series.

The event will take place over Zoom and students can sign up here.

Tuesday, April 5

5 p.m. — Penn State’s School of Music Composition and Research of the Arts, Recording, and Sound programs will host an “Upcycled Instrument Jam Session” at 3 Dots Downtown.

Students will have the opportunity to display their upcycled instruments and original compositions.

Professors Baljinder Sekhon, Steve Rice and artists from Small Island Big Song will be in attendance to discuss the importance of upcycling instruments.

The event is free and open to the public.

7 p.m. — Glenn Proctor will present the annual Oweida Lecture in Journalism Ethics in the Freeman Auditorium of the HUB.

Proctor is the former editor and vice president of the Richmond Times Dispatch and is the founder and lead trainer for a coaching and training firm called REDDjobb LLC.

The event is free and open to the public.

Wednesday, April 6

10 a.m. — CGSD will host Pride HUB Takeover for students “to learn about resources, attend drag performances, listen to the DJ, play drag bingo and get the opportunity to meet two queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

2 p.m. — As part of Penn State’s Campus Pride Month events, there will be a Pride TV Marathon in the conference room of the CSGD in HUB LL011.

3 p.m. — Small Island Big Song will host a panel discussion titled “Climate Change: Our Response as Artists.”

The discussion will be moderated by Richard Alley, Evan Pugh University Professor of Geosciences at Penn State from 3-5 p.m. in the Freeman Auditorium of the HUB-Robeson Center.

The panel is free and open to the public, and there will be a Zoom option.

6 p.m. — Small Island Big Song will host an in-person dance party event at 3 Dots Downtown as a continuation of its virtual class offered by the Center for the Performing Arts.

Emlyn, Kan and Kokol will lead people in a Sega dance from the Indian Ocean nation of Mauritius.

The event is free and open to the public.

Thursday, April 7

11:30 a.m. — KaraoGaye will be hosted in the HUB’s Alumni Hall.

The event will have pizza and soda, and students are welcome to stay and watch the LGBTQ-themed karaoke.

6 p.m. — Katrina Karkazis will deliver the Rock Ethics Institute’s Richard B. Lippin Lecture in Ethics in 101 Thomas Building.

Karkazis, anthropologist, bioethicist and author of “Testosterone: An Unauthorized Biography” will speak about “Sex Itself: The Science, Politics and Ethics of Categroization.”

Admission to the lecture is free.

6 p.m. — A 1991 Penn State Alumnus, Kevin Frick, will deliver the 24th annual Stanley P. Meyers Endowed Lecture in 117 HUB.

The lecture titled “Purposeful Lifelong Learning: A Key to Professional Success” is will be hosted by the Penn State Department of Health Policy and Administration and will discuss “how the health care system needs strong leaders.”

The event is free and open to the public.

7:30 p.m. — Small Island Big Song, a group of activist-musicians, will perform a live concert in Eisenhower Auditorium to “raise awareness of the environmental plights and heritages of their ocean nations.”

Tickets can be purchased via phone at 814-863-0225, in person at Eisenhower Auditorium from noon-4 p.m. during the week or online at this link.

Friday, April 8

11:00 a.m. — The Gender Equity Center will host an “It’s On Us Beyond the Binary Workshop” in room 359 of the Health and Human Development building.

The workshop will teach students about gender stereotypes, gender identity, gender spectrum and bystander intervention tools.

Attendees will receive a free T-shirt for their participation but must register for the event here.

