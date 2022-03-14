As classes resume during the 10th week of the spring semester, Penn State students have the opportunity to attend various in-person and virtual events — including the 3/20 Coalition’s seven days of action, "3 Cops, 3 Years & 3 Shots," in remembrance of Osaze Osagie.

Monday, March 14

6 p.m. — State College’s 3/20 Coalition will hold an event titled “Reflect & Respect” in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza in honor of its seven days of action. The coalition will revamp the current Black Lives Matter memorial.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black man who was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019, when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Tuesday, March 15

5 p.m. — Tricia Miller, executive director and senior research wildlife biologist for Conservation Science Global, Inc., will join The Arboretum at Penn State’s Avian Education Program for “Unraveling the Mysteries of the Eastern Golden Eagle.”

Miller will discuss what is known about golden eagles — such as behavior, timing of migration, routes traveled, conservation issues and best times and places to see them — in 112 Forest Resources Building on campus or via Zoom.

6 p.m. — The 3/20 Coalition will hold “Draw for Justice” at 3 Dots Downtown in remembrance of Osagie.

Wednesday, March 16

9 a.m. — Penn State’s Small Business Development Center will host an information session and reception about how to make a business start, grow and prosper at 123 S Burrowes St.

SBDC will be joined by partners including The Happy Valley LaunchBox, the Penn State Entrepreneur Assistance Legal Clinic, the Penn State Intellectual Property Legal Clinic and Invent Penn State.

Registration is required by contacting the organizers by phone at 814-863-4293 or via email.

7 p.m. — The 3/20 Coalition will host a discussion titled “Youth and Mental Health: From the Lens of Blackness" via Zoom.

Thursday, March 17

5 p.m. — The 3/20 Coalition will hold the “Osaze Art Exhibition" at the Schlow Centre Region Library.

5 p.m. — Penn State’s Hope Here Hope Now, the Gender Equity Center, UNICEF and Penn State’s Student Programming Association will host a talk called “Human Trafficking Awareness with Dr. Sterner” in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Freeman Auditorium.

Registration can be found here, and the event will discuss “digitally exploitive trafficking practices.”

6 p.m. — In celebration of Women’s History Month, Penn State University Libraries will host a “Zine Workshop for Self-Acceptance” in Pattee Library W315.

This workshop, which requires registration, is free, and all of the supplies needed will be provided by University Libraries.

7:30 p.m. — Award-winning essayist and poet Paisley Rekdal will give a free public reading in Paterno Library’s Foster Auditorium.

Rekdal is the 2022 Fisher Family Writer-in-Residence, which is sponsored by Steven Fisher, a 1970 alumnus in English, and receives support from the Joseph L. Grucci Poetry Endowment, University Libraries, the Department of English and the College of the Liberal Arts.

This event will also be available via livestream with registration required.

Friday, March 18

12 p.m. — Nicole McLaughlin will virtually present “Sustainable Fashion doesn’t have to be Boring” as part of the Penn State Sustainability Institute’s Sustainability Showcase Series.

The event is free, and registration is required.

6:30 p.m. — The 3/20 Coalition will host a community movie night at Webster’s Bookstore Cafe. The event will feature a screening of a special episode of “Black Tea,” a show created and hosted by Tierra Williams.

7:00 p.m. – State College party band Velveeta will play ‘80s music at Axemann Brewery in Bellefonte as part of “Velveeta Night for Centre Volunteers in Medicine.”

Tickets are $20, and all proceeds will be donated to the Richard M. Madore Dental Clinic.

Saturday, March 19

10 a.m. — Centre Knitters Guild will host “For the LOVE of Fiber,” which will include knitting, weaving, spinning and embroidery demonstrations along with mini-classes, a fiber merchant mart, and the knit doctor to help with projects.

The free event will last until 5 p.m. at the Ramada Conference Center in State College.

1 p.m. — The 3/20 Coalition will hold a “Complacency Kills” protest at State College's Allen Street Gates. The group is “calling the community to action to join us as we march to the home where Osaze was slain and show solidarity, unity and a will to never give up and never forget it happened here,” according to its Instagram.