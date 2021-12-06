Things to do at Penn State, in State College during last week of fall semester

Looking for something to do at Penn State or in State College during the last week of classes? Here’s a list of in-person and virtual events happening on and around campus to take your mind off of finals.

Monday, Dec. 6

Noon — The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State will host its free “Meeting the Moment with Michael Mwenso” discussion with guest Delfeayo Marsalis — jazz trombonist and bandleader — over Zoom.

Registration can be found here.

4 p.m. — Scott Stephens, professor of fire science at the University of California, Berkeley, will host a lecture called “Fire policy and policy conundrums in fire-prone Mediterranean climate forests” as a part of the EarthTalks seminar series, which is sponsored by Penn State’s Earth and Environmental Systems Institute.

The event will be held over Zoom, and the link can be found here.

5 p.m. — The Schlow Knitting Club will meet at the Schlow Centre Region Library in the Community Room to knit. The event is free to attend.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

11 a.m. — The 12th Annual Bleed Blue at Beaver Stadium Blood Drive will be held at Beaver Stadium until 6 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcomed, but appointments are recommended.

To schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross app, visit its website or call (800)-RED-CROSS.

5 p.m. — Lauren Esposito, founder of 500QueerScientists.com and a curator at the California Academy of Sciences, will host a lecture sponsored by the Penn State Eberly College of Science’s Rainbow Science Network at the HUB-Robeson Center.

Registration is required to join the livestream option of the event.

5 p.m. — CATA staff will host a community input meeting at the Schlow Library to discuss its response to staffing shortages and hear feedback from riders about the changes.

Friday, Dec. 10

8 p.m. — The David Bromberg Quintet will perform at The State Theatre, and ticketing information can be found here.

Saturday, Dec. 11

10 a.m. — A selection of Looney Toons cartoons will be screened at The State Theatre as part of the Bill Welch Cartoon Series, which is sponsored by the Downtown State College Improvement District.

Registration is free, there will be another screening on Dec. 18.

2 p.m. — The Makery at State College will host a wreath-making event titled “Vine & Greens Holiday Wreath,” and it will cost $40 per wreath.

The event is limited to 10 attendees, and parking validation at the Fraser Street Garage will be included.

Sunday, Dec. 12

3 p.m. — The Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra will present “Handel’s Messiah” at the Penn State Recital Hall.

More information on the concert can be found here.