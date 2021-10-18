During the ninth week of the fall semester, Penn State students can attend downtown State College or on-campus events to break up homework and celebrate Homecoming week.

Monday, Oct. 18

11:30 a.m. — Jacob Hashimoto will present “Space. Object. Image.” using sculpture, painting and installation as part of the Penn State School of Visual Arts’ fall 2021 John M. Anderson Endowed Lecture Series.

He “creates complex worlds from a range of modular components including bamboo and paper kites, model boats and even AstroTurf-covered blocks.” The virtual event is free, but registration is required here.

4 p.m. — Victor McCrary, vice chair of the U.S. National Science Board, will present “National Science Board Vision 2030: Making a difference for America’s research ecosystem,” which is free via Zoom.

McCrary’s presentation is part of the fall 2021 Earth and Environmental Systems Institute’s EarthTalks series for the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences’ 125th anniversary.

4 p.m. — The Ronald C. and Antonia V. Nielsen Professor of Computing and Cornell’s Information Science and the Director of the Institute for Computational Sustainability Carla Gomes will present a seminar for the first lecture in a new series hosted by the Center for Artificial Intelligence Foundations and Scientific Applications.

The presentation on Gomes’ work in artificial intelligence will take place virtually, with registration required to attend.

5 p.m. — Melissa Lee, founder and CEO of The GREEN Program, will present “Training the Next Generation Workforce for a Sustainable Future” in room 26 of the Hosler Building on campus for free.

Lee’s presentation, which is open to the public, is the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences’ 2021 Lattman Visiting Scholar of Science and Society Lecture.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

4 p.m. — Former Republican Congressman Charlie Dent will present a lecture on how polarization in Congress impacts the American democracy system in the Hintz Family Alumni Center.

The lecture will also address the budget reconciliation process and its differences from Congress’ typical operational procedures.

Registration is available for in-person and virtual attendance on The McCourtney Institute for Democracy’s website.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

7 p.m. — The Sustainability Institute at Penn State will host a free showing of “H2O: The Molecule That Made Us — Episode 2: Civilizations” as part of its film series in partnership with Penn State Water Council and WPSU.

The registration link can be found here for the virtual showing.

8 p.m. — Perpetual Groove, a band from the early 2000s, will perform at the State Theatre in downtown State College after a hiatus and feature its seventh studio album.

Thursday, Oct. 21

1:30 p.m. — Natalie Boyle will host Penn State’s Office of Government and Community Relations’ “Research Unplugged: On the Road” series at the Pasto Agricultural Museum for free.

Her lecture will focus on the importance of pollination and share Center for Pollinator Research scientists’ research.

Friday, Oct. 22

5 p.m. — State College YMCA will host Trunk or Treat in partnership with the Youth Service Bureau. The event, which includes activities, games and treats from local organizations, will be on the Hockey Rink side of the parking lot.

Parking will also be available in the South Hills lot.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Noon — Penn State will face Illinois at home in Beaver Stadium. This will be the fifth home game of the season.