During the eighth week of the fall semester, Penn State students can participate in virtual and in-person activities in and around State College as “spooky season” begins.

Monday, Oct. 11

9 a.m. — AAUW will continue its book sale at the Penn State Snider Agricultural Arena until 8 p.m. AAUW is also accepting book donations at its new workshop on 2197 High Tech Dr.

11 a.m. — Penn State’s Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will hold an “LGBTQ+ History Month Rally and National Coming Out Day Kick-Off” on the HUB-Robeson Center’s patio steps.

Student leaders and other community allies will share stories.

6 p.m. — Award-winning senior national correspondent for NBC News Kate Snow will give a free guest lecture in the HUB’s Freeman Auditorium.

Snow is a correspondent for shows including “Today,” “NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.” She also anchors NBC Nightly News on Sundays.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Noon — The Penn State Small Business Development Center will host “The First Steps to Small Business Success” — a free two-hour online webinar to educate those interested in starting a small business sponsored by SCORE Mentors of Central PA.

Registration can be found here for those looking to develop business plans, marketing skills and business structures for beginners among other skills.

7 p.m. — As part of National Love Your Body Week hosted by Penn State Student Affairs, Sonalee Rashatwar, whose instagram account, "@TheFatSexTherapist," has over 150,000 followers, will speak at the keynote event in the HUB’s Freeman Auditorium. Their speech will be sponsored by Penn State's Gender Equity Center and Health Promotion and Wellness.

Rashatwar will examine "body image abuse and trauma" relating to abusive relationships and society, as well as incorporate issues of fatphobia and the "intersections of fat, gender, race and white supremacy," according to the release.

The speech is funded by the Laura R. Whitaker Fund and the student-initiated fee, and attendees can join the event virtually by registering here.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

3 p.m. — Executive Vice President of the South Carolina Hospital Association Christian Soura will give a lecture over livestream to discuss his time in health policy at the state and national levels.

The livestream, which is part of the College of the Liberal Arts School of Public Policy’s webinar series profiling diverse policy issues, is free to all students, but advanced registration is required here.

5:30 p.m. — Penn State’s Cafe Laura will host its “Cork: Napa Valley meets Happy Valley” theme dinner in the Mateer Building. Students from HM 430 — Advanced Food Production and Service Management — prepare a series of themed meals throughout the semester.

Reservations are required, and due to coronavirus restrictions, table reservations are limited to four people.

6 p.m. — Inside the Freeman Auditorium in the HUB with a virtual option, keynote speaker for LGBTQ History Month Alok Vaid-Menon will discuss their career as a gender nonconforming writer, performer and public speaker.

They are the author of "Femme in Public" and "Beyond the Gender Binary,” as well as the creator of #DeGenderFashion — a movement to “degender fashion and beauty industries.” They have also been honored as one of HuffPo’s "Culture Shifters," NBC’s "Pride 50" and Business Insider’s "Doers."

6 p.m. — Penn State’s Schreyer Gender Equity Coalition and South Halls Residence Life will hold a discussion titled “Double Red Zone” — about the “rise in sexual assault and misconduct cases since the beginning of the fall 2021 semester.”

CentreSafe, Penn State University Police and Public Safety and the Gender Equity Center will have speakers at the event, which will be in Atherton Hall’s Grandfather Clock Lounge.

7 p.m. — There will be a virtual film screening and panel discussion titled “Land and Water Revisited” — directed by Kirk French, Penn State professor of anthropology. The screening and subsequent conversation is co-presented by the College of the Liberal Arts’ Green Steering Committee.

The screening of “Land and Water,” which explores the changing ecologies of one valley in Mexico over the past 50 years, is free to attend, but registration is required here.

Thursday, Oct. 14

1:30 p.m. — John Tooker, Penn State professor of entomology, will host “Plants Can Smell: An Ecological Exploration of How Plants Sense and Respond to Their Environment” — a free lecture at the Pasto Agricultural Museum.

No registration is required.

5:30 p.m. — Cafe Laura will host a “A Peruvian Experience: A Trip to Lima” in the Mateer Building as a part of its themed dinner schedule made by students.

Reservations are required, and due to coronavirus restrictions, table reservations are limited to four people.

Friday, Oct. 15

6 p.m. — The Arboretum at Penn State will hold a jack-o’-lantern display along with live music and food vendors. A flashlight is recommended.

On Saturday, the display will begin at 3 p.m. and will also feature live music, food vendors and activities and crafts.

7 p.m. — The Harner Farm Haunted Flashlight Maze will be at Harner Farm Friday and Saturday night. Flashlights are required, and tickets are $8 to benefit the Starkey Hearing Foundation.

Participants must enter the maze by 9 p.m., and hot dogs, cider and cocoa will be available for purchase.

Saturday, Oct. 16

8:30 a.m. — The Central PA Heart Walk will take place at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park and will be free for all participants.

More information is available on the American Red Cross website.

Noon — Ten Thousand Villages will host an Alpaca Party to celebrate the expansion of its store, with alpacas present until 4 p.m. There will also be crafts and live music.

The event will occur at the Ten Thousand Villages store at 1341 S. Atherton St. and is free to all who attend.

12:30 p.m. — Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will visit the Bryce Jordan Center and have three performances.

The second performance will be at 7:30 p.m. and the last will be Sunday at 1:30 p.m., with tickets available online at Ticketmaster — ranging from $32-42.

Sunday, Oct. 17

1 p.m. — Student Climate Action Day sponsored by Penn State Eco Action and the Sierras Club’s Moshannon Group will be set up in the outdoor area adjacent to Penn State’s Berkey Creamery.

The event will be free to all, and in the event of inclement weather, it will be held via Zoom, and details will be released 24 hours in advance.

4 p.m. — The State College Assembly will host its Annual Fall Fest and Trunk-or-Treat at 2201 University Dr. The event will have fire trucks, hayrides, mazes, slides and food for families who attend.

The event is free, and registration is required here.

