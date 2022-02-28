During the last week before spring break, students can attend a variety of in-person and virtual events at Penn State and in the State College community.

Monday, Feb. 28

6 p.m. — Penn State’s College of Information Sciences and Technology will host “IST Alumni Identity Talks — Women in Tech” in collaboration with Women in IST. The event will feature IST alumni from underrepresented backgrounds to discuss challenges they’ve faced in their career journeys.

The event is free, and those interested can RSVP here.

Tuesday, March 1

4 p.m. — Senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and member of the Council on Foreign Relations Robert Kagen will visit Penn State and speak about what he says is the U.S.’s “greatest political and constitutional crisis since the Civil War,” as well as what to expect in the 2022 midterm elections.

Those interested can attend the event — which is sponsored by the McCourtney Institute for Democracy, Penn State Law and the School of International Affairs — at the Katz Building or via livestream.

Registration is available here.

5 p.m. — 3 Dots Downtown will host its weekly, free “Tuesday Defrost,” with music, community, art and culture of Centre County.

7 p.m. — The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are returning to Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center for its “Spread Game” tour.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and tickets can be purchased here.

7:30 p.m. — Through Penn State’s College of Arts and Architecture, artists from Small Island Big Song will teach a dance class on two pieces from separate traditions.

The first piece will feature Sega music and dance from the Indian Ocean nation of Mauritius, and the second will feature a warrior chant and dance from the Pacific Ocean nation of Taiwan.

The class is free and those interested can register for the livestream here.

Wednesday, March 2

6 p.m. — Robin Wall Kimmerer, scientist and author of “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants,” will speak for a Stuckeman School at Penn State Bracken Lecture as part of its Lecture and Exhibit Series.

She will discuss the relationship between three metaphors for types of knowledge in relation to the landscape.

The event is free and will be held virtually. Registration is encouraged here.

Thursday, March 3

7:30 p.m. — The national tour of the Broadway musical “Waitress” is coming to Penn State’s Eisenhower Auditorium.

The show follows Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams for a way out of her old town and rough marriage, and tickets can be purchased here.

Friday, March 4

5 p.m. — Winter Jam, Chirstian music’s biggest multi-artist tour, is coming to the BJC, featuring headlines Skillet and Tauren Wells, as well as KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They, NewSong, Shane Pruitt, Abbey Robertson and Bayside Worship.

No tickets are required for the event.

8 p.m. — American comedian, author, actor, interviewer and commentator Paula Poundstone, known for her HBO special “Cats, Cops and Stuff,” will perform at The State Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Saturday, March 5

2 p.m — 3 Dots Downtown will host a Global Poetry Workshop, which is sponsored by the Department of Comparative Literature at Penn State.

The one-hour event is free.