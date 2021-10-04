During the seventh week of the fall semester, Penn State students can take advantage of virtual and in-person activities in and around State College now that home football games are on pause until homecoming.

Monday, Oct. 4

4 p.m. — David Bowman, a professor of pyrogeography and fire science at University of Tasmania in Australia will present “Viewing the 2019-2020 Australian bushfire crisis through a pyrogeographic lens.”

The Zoom talk, which is part of the fall Earth and Environmental Systems Institute EarthTalks series titled “Fire in the Earth System” is free for all to attend, and the registration link can be found here.

6 p.m. — Demo Day, part of the Inaugural blueStart Festival hosted by the Penn State student entrepreneurship Innoblue club, will take place in the Freeman Auditorium for emerging undergraduate student startups and their programs at Penn State.

7:30 p.m. — “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” presented by Penn State Centre Stage will continue its run at the Playhouse Theatre.

The play by Simon Stephens will conclude Saturday.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

4:30 p.m. — Two Penn State alumni keynote speakers Andrew Briglia and Matt Woods will share their entrepreneurial experiences with students, using their own experiences from their time at Penn State.

The event, part of the Inaugural blueStart Festival hosted by the Penn State student entrepreneurship Innoblue club, will take place in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Flex Theatre, and is free to all.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

1 p.m. — Yolanda Wilson, associate professor in the departments of health care ethics, philosophy and African American studies at St. Louis University in Missouri, will host an hourlong presentation about her career in academia as a Black woman.

“Squaring the Circle, or How I Became a Black Woman Scholar,” is free to register and attend via Zoom and sponsored by Penn State's Africana Research Center in the College of the Liberal Arts.

5:30 p.m. — A Fireside Chat, part of the Inaugural blueStart Festival hosted by the Penn State student entrepreneurship Innoblue club, will occur in the Flex Theatre in the HUB and will introduce students to potential career paths within the realm of entrepreneurship.

Thursday, Oct. 7

5 p.m. — The Student Farm at Penn State will host its sixth annual Harvest Festival from 5-7 p.m. at the Student Farm, which is at the intersection of Big Hollow Road and Fox Hollow Road.

All are welcome to attend the event, featuring live music, pumpkin painting and apple peeling. For information about the event, visit its website.

Friday, Oct. 8

Noon — The Penn State Sustainability Institute hosts weekly talks on emerging sustainability issues.

This week, Tom Hogan, professor of labor and employment relations at Penn State, will discuss “The Next Gen Leader: Agents of Social Justice, Equity and Belonging.”

For additional information on the free event, visit the Penn State Sustainability Institute website.

5 p.m. — Mockstock 2021 will feature an evening of live music, food and refreshments.

More information will be released, but the music festival will be at Tussey Mountain, located in nearby Boalsburg.

Saturday, Oct. 9

9 a.m. — AAUW State College will kick off its annual book sale this Friday at the Penn State Agricultural Arena.

In addition to the book sale, those wishing to get rid of their old books can donate to the AAUW’s book drive at 2197 High Tech Drive.

All in attendance must wear masks and comply with coronavirus protocols. For more information, visit its website.

4 p.m. — The Penn State Nittany Lions will travel to Iowa to face the Hawkeyes. Penn Staters can tune in to Fox to watch the game from Happy Valley.

Sunday, Oct. 10

1 p.m. — The Arboretum at Penn State will host its annual jack-o’-lantern contest, with pumpkins to give away for anyone interested in competing, but participants will be able to take pumpkins regardless if they enter the competition.

The pumpkins will be lit Oct. 15 and displayed until 9 p.m. Oct. 16.