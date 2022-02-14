During the sixth week of the spring semester, there will be a mix of in-person and virtual events offered in Penn State and State College for students to participate in.

Monday, Feb. 14

Noon — Penn State’s Center for Black Digital Research and the Colored Conventions Project will assist in hosting an event to celebrate Douglass Day 2022, an annual birthday party for Frederick Douglass. The event will focus on transcribing the records of the Colored Conventions, the 19th century’s longest campaign for Black civil rights.

The livestreamed event will feature speakers, performances and more. Registration is required here.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

1 p.m. — Lucy Heggenstaller, a certified nature and forest therapy guide, will guide a winter Shinrin-yoku walk in The Arboretum at Penn State. The meditative Japanese practice is referred to as “forest bathing” and encourages individuals to take in their surroundings and immerse themselves in nature.

The event is only for adults 18 and older and those interested must register and pay the fee here.

4:30 p.m. — Penn State Student Affairs will host a new dialogue series titled “Who We Are, All That We Are”: Community Conversations to create a space for individuals to connect with others while tackling challenging topics in a supportive environment.

The Zoom dialogue is open to all students, faculty and staff and registration can be found here.

5 p.m. — Penn State’s Jeffery A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will host a Black History Month movie night in HUB-Robeson Center’s room LL011.

The event will show the documentary “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” — a prominent figure in the LGBTQ movement.

Friday, Feb. 18

Noon — An instructor in nursing, Evelyn Nieves, will present "What Factors Influence Acceptance of Palliative Care Integration in Patients Living with Heart Failure?" as part of the Center of Geriatric Nursing Excellence Seminar Series.

The series is hosted by the Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing’s Tressa Nese and Helen Diskevich Center of Geriatric Nursing Excellence in collaboration with the Center for Nursing Research and Age-Friendly Care, PA, and those interested can register here.

7:00 p.m. — Art Alliance of Central PA will host a virtual beginner chalk pastel workshop where participants will learn the basics of chalk pastel and how to recreate a landscape for $15.

A sheet of paper, set of chalk pastels and a pencil are required prior to the two-hour event, and registration can be found here.

Saturday, Feb. 19

9 a.m. — The Arboretum will host “The Trees in Our Winter Wood,” a guided hike in Hartley Wood focused on human history, forest science and ecology.

Those interested must register here and pay a $7 registration fee.

10:00 a.m. — Art Alliance of Central PA will host a silver jewelry making workshop for beginners using precious metal clay.

Registration and a $120 fee must be paid here.