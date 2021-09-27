During the sixth week of the fall semester, Penn State students can take advantage of a smattering of virtual and in-person activities in and around State College to ease the burden of midterms and relax with their friends.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

6 p.m. — En Garde Arts’ “Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)” will host a community fandango, or traditional community celebration, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Plaza in downtown State College.

Participants will be led through the Zapateado, a lively and percussive dance typically performed during Mexican fandangos. All are invited to attend, and the event is free.

6 p.m. — “Astronomy on Tap” is back at Happy Valley Brewing Co. Gautam Nagaraj will help those in attendance understand a galaxy spectrum, while Brianna Zawadaki will present the formation of planets.

The event, which will last until 8 p.m., will also feature trivia and prizes.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

4 p.m. — David Almeida, a professor in Penn State’s College of Health and Human Development, will present a Pauline Schmitt Russell Research Lecture via Zoom titled “Health as a Daily Experience: Lessons from 42,243 Days of U.S. Adults.”

Attendance is free, and all can attend via this link.

Thursday, Sept. 30

12:45 p.m. — Black female law school deans from across the country will present a Zoom conversation on the benefits of having Black women in corporate, legal and academic situations, as well as the challenges they face in the workplace.

The event titled “A Briefing with Black Leaders: A Conversation with Black Women Who Serve as Law School Deans” is free, but registration is required here.

7:30 p.m. — En Garde Arts’ works of bringing stories to life will continue at the Eisenhower Auditorium through Penn State’s Center for the Performing Arts.

“Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)” will draw from interviews with undocumented immigrants from Latin America and their stories. Tickets can be purchased here.

8 p.m. — The State Theatre in downtown State College will host Twiddle, a Vermont-based rock band that has sold out numerous locations, including 9:30 Club in the heart of Washington D.C.

Friday, Oct. 1

9 a.m. — Anyone interested in seeing the abstract work of local artist Melinda Harr Curley can venture to the Kish Bank Expect More Store on South Allen Street in downtown State College.

While the art exhibit titled “Creating Constellations” is open throughout October, there will be an opening reception on Oct. 1 as part of First Friday.

5 p.m. — Relaxation is on the agenda again as downtown State College’s monthly First Friday events continue. Art, people watching, mingling and dining await any and all who enjoy the downtown State College restaurants.

Those who partake have after hours access to galleries, shops, beverages and food around downtown. Free parking is available in the Pugh, Fraser and Beaver garages — if validated by participating vendors.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Noon — Those in need of tailgate food or just a hearty meal can venture to Baileyville Community Hall, an old schoolhouse in Pennsylvania Furnace — 10 miles west of State College off route 45.

Both chicken and full meals will be available for purchase until 6 p.m. or while supplies last, and there will be a fall plant sale.

7:30 p.m. — Penn State’s Nittany Lions will take on the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium.

Sunday, Oct. 3

10 a.m. — Through its event titled Autumn Daze, Smith and Front, an art studio, gallery and shop in Bellefonte, will offer a Succulent with Mini Pumpkin Make and Take, where those interested can carve and craft and then take home their pumpkins.

Those interested in attending must register ahead of time for $15 here.

Noon — The Outdoor Adventure Expo from noon to 5 p.m. at Talleyrand Park and Bellefonte Waterfront Walkway aims to display the area's beautiful and natural features, all in the company of local merchants and nonprofits that enable all to reach the outdoors.

Attendance is free at this regional event to promote the health benefits of getting involved with nature.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State community recounts living next to, on top of bars and clubs while in college In a college town like Penn State, students and visitors do not have to look far to find a b…