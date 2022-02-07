This week, Penn State and State College are offering a variety of in-person and virtual events, including some for Black History Month.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

9 a.m. — Penn State’s Small Business Development Center will host its monthly webinar, The First Steps to Small Business Success. The online event will focus on business structure, the feasibility of business ideas and how to succeed when making a business plan.

Those interested must register here prior to 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

4:30 p.m. — Local artist Donald Gillespie will kick off an eight-week sculpting session titled “Sculpt your Art Out.” Gillespie organized the sessions for teens and adults with mental or physical disabilities to mold clay, wire and paper.

To register for the sessions at Artistic Horizon in State College, call Jordan at 814-482-0332 or email Jordan_neidig@yahoo.com.

6 p.m. — Penn State’s College of Information Sciences and Technology will host a “Celebrating Black History” panel for Black History Month as part of its Identity Talks series.

IST alumni will share their “diverse experiences and perspectives” during the virtual event, and registration is available here.

7 p.m. — The Sustainability Institute at Penn State’s Sustainability Film Series will show the film “My Name is Pauli Murray.”

Hosted in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Freeman Auditorium, the screening will have a panel discussion afterward. Those interested can register here, and there will also be a virtual option.

Thursday, Feb. 10

4 p.m. — Nita Bharti, Penn State assistant professor of biology, will deliver the 2022 Darwin Day Lecture titled “Adaptation for Survival: Humans and Their Pathogens” to the public.

Advance registration is required here for the virtual event, which is co-sponsored by the Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences and the Center for Human Evolution and Diversity at Penn State.

7 p.m. — WPSU will host an advanced screening of “American Experience: The American Diplomat.”

The film tells the story of the fight for inclusion in American diplomacy through the lives of three African American ambassadors — Edward R. Dudley, Terence Todman and Carl Rowan.

The viewing will be online through OVEE, and registration can be found here.

7:30 p.m. — Nostalgia Night, a performing arts musical written as a musical for the Gen Z population, will occur from Feb. 10 until Feb. 19 at the Pavillion Theater.

The performance will celebrate “connection and the quest to answer the question of who you want to be,” and tickets can be purchased here.

7:30 p.m. — Singer Billie Eilish will bring her "Happier Than Ever" tour to Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Friday, Feb. 11

7:30 p.m. — The Bill T. Jones and Arnie Zane Company will perform “What Problem” at the Eisenhower Auditorium — with the performance’s goal to “the tension between belonging to a community and feelings of isolation” people may experience.

Those interested can purchase tickets here.

