During the fifth week of the fall semester, students at Penn State can take advantage of a smattering of virtual and in-person activities to ease the burden of school and relax with their friends.

Monday

4 p.m. — Montana State Professor David McWethy will discuss climate and human fire interactions via Zoom in a lecture titled “Fire in the Earth System.”

The virtual lecture, which is held through Penn State Earth and Environmental Systems Institute’s EarthTalks, is free, and the link can be found here.

9 p.m. — Those in need of a moment of relaxation and an escape from the bustle of the world can sign up for a virtual mediation session, organized by the International Association for Human Values and The Art of Living Foundation.

The session, “Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation,” will also be offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, 9 p.m. Wednesday and 8 p.m. Thursday to those in the University Park area.

Free tickets can be found here.

Tuesday

All day — All members of the university community are encouraged to wear purple and take the hazing prevention pledge to “signify solidarity against hazing,” according to a release.

Wednesday

6 p.m. — Those interested in wine drinking and painting can sign up for Sip and Paint by registering on the University Wine Co’s website.

The price is $30 and includes a glass of wine.

6:30-8 p.m. — The Penn State Latinx community will host a “Hispanic Heritage Month Night of Remembrance” in the Worship Hall at the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center to celebrate those who died during the pandemic.

8-9:30 p.m. — The Panhellenic Council, Interfraternity Council and Multicultural Greek Council will host a viewing of the documentary “Breathe, Nolan, Breathe” in Alumni Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center.

The event will detail the 2014 death of West Virginia University student Nolan Burch.

Thursday

Noon-4 p.m. — The Panhellenic Council, Interfraternity Council and Multicultural Greek council will facilitate an anti-hazing pledge banner signing in the HUB-Robeson Center.

5:30-6:30 p.m. — Ricardo Almodovar will host “Being an Agent of Change” in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The virtual conversation will be streamed from 134 HUB-Robeson Center, where Almodovar will share advice on student involvement in community advocacy.

6 p.m. — Tussey Mountain’s weekly September end of summer hangout, “What the Deck?! Feat. Anchor & Arrow: Birthday Bash!” will be held on its back patio.

There will be live music by Anchor & Arrow from 7-9 p.m. and food from Valley Girl from 6-10 p.m.

Friday

4 p.m. — A virtual presentation called “Hazing Prevention and Intervention Strategies and Early Warning Signs” will be hosted by HazingPrevention.org.

The presentation will feature Pietro Sasso, assistant professor at Stephen F. Austin University and Piazza Center research fellow and Brian Joyce, director of fraternity and sorority life at George Washington University and a Piazza Center scholar.

The speakers are from Penn State Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research and Reform.

Registration can be found on HazingPrevention’s website.

5:30 p.m. — A taste of Germany comes to Penn State, as Tussey Mountain prepares to hold its Oktoberfest.

For $10 admission, people can eat, drink and dance their fill of German culture and cuisine.

7:30 p.m. — The Nittany Knights make its first appearance of the season on the Lemont Village Green, headlining the music festival’s penultimate September show.

In addition to the music, food trucks will also offer special tastes to patrons.

Saturday

10 a.m. — Those over 21 looking to relax through wine and yoga can go to the University Wine Company, where certified yoga instructors will lead attendees through all levels of meditation in a fundraiser to raise money for Alzheimer’s disease.

From the $40 it takes to register here, $33 will be donated to the State College Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

10 a.m. — Wasson Farm’s 2021 Fall Fest will begin Saturday and Sunday in State College, offering hayrides, a corn maze, baked goods, games and wine tasting.

The fest will continue throughout the first half of October on the weekends.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State SPA members share gratitude for return of Noontime concerts After over a year of hosting virtual Noontime concerts, the Student Programming Association …