During the fourth week of the spring semester, Penn State students have a variety of opportunities to attend in-person or virtual events on and around campus.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

7 p.m. — Odell Bizzell will present ways individuals can change the narrative on cancers affecting women at the Freeman Auditorium in the HUB-Robeson Center.

Bizzell has been speaking at college campuses for more than eight years on this topic and has written six books. His lecture in the HUB is free and open to the public.

7 p.m. — Penn State’s College of Arts and Architecture Arts Ambassadors will host a showing of “Mending Walls: The Documentary'' at the School of Music Recital Hall, which is open to the public.

The documentary features activist Hamilton Glass’s public mural project in Richmond, Virginia, and will be followed by a talk-back session with Glass and documentary co-producers Pam Hervey and Todd Hervey.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

4 p.m. — Joyce Robinson, assistant director of Penn State’s Palmer Museum of Art, will provide a curator’s perspective on "An American Place: Selections from the James and Barbara Palmer Collection” on Zoom.

Pre-registration is required here.

7:30 p.m. — A leading writer about children’s books and the people who create them, Leonard Marcus will talk about The Gallery at Penn College’s new exhibition of Little Golden Books on Zoom.

To attend the presentation, pre-registration is required here.

Thursday, Feb. 3

7:30 p.m. — Shara McCallum, the 2021-22 Penn State laureate and Edwin Erle Sparks Professor of English, will read from her works for the Mary E. Rolling Reading Series on Zoom.

Those interested in attending must register here in advance.

8:00 p.m. — Pat Metheny, jazz musician and 20-time Grammy Award-winning guitar artist, will perform with his latest band Side-Eye — featuring pianist and keyboardist James Francies, as well as drummer Joe Dyson.

The performance will take place at The State Theatre, and tickets must be purchased to attend.

Saturday, Feb. 5

10:00 a.m. — McCallum will host a poetry writing workshop for local women, nonbinary individuals and other gender-marginalized writers.

The workshop, which requires registration, will be hosted at The Makery, and the cost is based on donations.

3 p.m. — Blue Spring Park in Boalsburg will host its fourth annual Winter Carnival, including activities like ice skating, broomball, ice fishing, scavenger hunts, family games, s'mores and hot chocolate until 5 p.m.

RELATED