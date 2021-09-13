During the fourth week of the fall semester, there are various events and programs Penn Staters can attend around campus and in State College, which can be used to break up school work.

Monday, Sept. 13

11:30 a.m. — The next installation in the John M. Anderson Endowed Lecture Series will examine the work of Nekisha Durrett, whose large scale displays seek to bring a mystical aura to the room they call home.

The presentation will be virtual, with free registration online.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

1:30 p.m. — Want to learn how to perfect your business pitch? Students can register for a monthly online lecture tailored toward those in the development stage of their businesses.

The lecture, titled “The First Steps to Small Business Success,” will be hosted by SCORE Mentors of Central PA.

5 p.m. — Mwenso and The Shakes will perform during Tuesdays on the Terrace at 3 Dots Downtown, and Charles Dumas will perform a spoken-word presentation

The band will showcase each members’ specific musical talents during the “Inside the Music” performance while highlighting Black music traditions.

Cocktails and refreshments will be available, and all attendees must be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

7 p.m. — Mount Nittany Middle School will host a used instrument sale. Anyone interested in selling an instrument can visit the Music Boosters website for more information.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

4 p.m. — Daniel Salmon, an international health professor at Penn State, will host a virtual lecture concerning the coronavirus vaccine and how it might not be too late to get vaccinated.

The Zoom link for the lecture, which is part of Penn State Health and Human Development Dean's Lecture Series, can be found here.

6:30 p.m. — Performers Michael Mwenso and Vuyo Sotashe will each discuss Black cultural icons that have aided them in defining their identities after emigrating to the United States.

The event is in partnership with the Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, and Hope Falk can be contacted for more information at hrf5014@psu.edu.

Thursday, Sept. 16

5 p.m. — This week’s performer in the “Live After 5” series is Anchor & Arrow, who will perform at the MLK Plaza in downtown State College.

7:30 p.m. — Mwenso and the Shakes will perform in Eisenhower Auditorium as part of Penn State Center for the Performing Arts’ return to in-person presentations, with the band placing emphasis on achieving human potential.

The group will perform “Love Will Be Thee Only Weapon,” which is a compilation of pieces seeking to explore Black ancestral traditions. Kikora Franklin and dancers will open the show, and a thematic narrative will be part of the performance as well.

Tickets for the free event are available here.

Saturday, Sept. 18

10 a.m. — For $90, those interested in making advanced pottery can venture to the The Rivet at Discovery Space on North Atherton Street. All experience levels are welcome.

The class will introduce mold making and will provide attendees a foundation on how plaster molds are made and used in ceramics.

6:30 p.m. — Denny Taylor will perform on the Good Intent Cider stage for Summer Music on the patio.

The concert will last until 9:30 p.m. and is free.

7:30 p.m. — The Penn State Nittany Lions will face Auburn in the annual White Out.

Sunday, Sept. 19

11:30 a.m. — For the price of $100, those interested can enter in the Soroptimist Golf Classic Tournament, where golfers have the chance to win up to $5,000 in prizes.

The tournament will be held at the Mountain View Country Club in Boalsburg.

The event’s proceeds will go toward funding education for women, and registration can be found here.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE