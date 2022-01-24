As the third week of the spring semester begins, Penn Staters have a range of activity options to take part in virtually or in person.

Monday, Jan. 24

11 a.m. — Penn State’s university-wide recruitment event, Spring Career Days, will take place at the HUB-Robeson Center and is open to students of any academic year or major. The event will bring employers to campus to connect with students.

7 p.m. — As part of the 27th annual Mark Luchinsky Memorial Lecture Series, the Schreyer Honors College will host John Quiñones — an author, journalist and motivational speaker — as he presents “A 20/20 Vision for Our World: Building Bridges, Not Walls.”

The event will take place at The State Theatre, and registration is required. The link to view registration information along with health and safety protocols for the event can be found here.

8 p.m. — The Center for Spiritual and Ethical Development will offer a Labyrinth Walk by candlelight at the Eisenhower Chapel until 9 p.m. The labyrinth will remain until 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Noon — Anne Grybowski, an outreach coordinator for the Penn State Office of Student Aid, will hold a student loans webinar offered by the Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center as part of the center’s monthly Webinar Series.

The webinar is part of a series of financial literacy events throughout the 2022-23 year, which will take place on Zoom.

5:30 p.m. — The Student Farm at Penn State, the Indigenous Peoples’ Student Association and The Lion’s Pantry will hold a free soup and bread dinner at Abba Java Coffeehouse for all University Park students.

Using ingredients grown on the Student Farm, the club’s soup will be made from Indigenous and butternut squash.

6 p.m. — Organized by the Paul Robeson Cultural Center, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson will present a talk called “It has been a long time coming: Is Racial Change Here” at the Freeman Auditorium in the HUB.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

6 p.m. — Robin Brockelsby will deliver the 2022 Stalking Awareness Month keynote speech at the Freeman Auditorium in the HUB.

The event, which is hosted by Penn State’s Gender Equity Center, is free, and it will be livestreamed. Pre-registration is required here.

Thursday, Jan. 27

5 p.m. — As part of Stalking Awareness Month, Penn State’s Gender Equity Center will host a screening of season 3 of the Netflix original series “You.”

A discussion will follow the screening related to stalking and similar themes represented in the original series. The event will take place via Zoom, and registration can be found here.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE