As the second week of the semester begins, there are various in-person and virtual events Penn Staters can take part in, as well as some in commemoration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Monday, Jan. 17

9 a.m. — Students can drop off nonperishable food items until 4 p.m. through Jan. 21 in room 103 of the HUB-Robeson Center for a food drive in honor of MLK Week of Service.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Noon — Penn State will host “The Lost Bird Project: An Ode to Vanished Species” as part of a virtual speaker series running through August.

Jason Beale, program director of animal care at Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center, will host the event to promote the project’s history and bird loss.

Registration can be found online.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

6 p.m. — Jon Key, co-founder of Brooklyn-based design studio Morcos Key, will join the Stuckeman School for “Designing to Amplify” via livestream as part of the school’s Lecture and Exhibit Series.

Key will discuss the use of design and art to “amplify and empower communities” — specifically queer and transgender communities of color.

7 p.m. — Penn State’s Sustainability Institute and WPSU will co-present the film “A Once and Future Peace” as part of the series “Driving It Home” via Zoom.

Those interested in watching the film, which will be followed by a panel discussion with criminal justice and restorative justice experts, can register online here.

Thursday, Jan. 20

5:15 p.m. — In room 20 of the Intramural Building, there will be a “Mindful Making Rememberlutions Boxes” event for students to create boxes to remember moments from the year.

7 p.m. — LaTosha Brown will present “Who Will Save Democracy? The Role of Women, Young Voters and People of Color in American Politics” as the Martin Luther King, Jr. Evening Celebration Speaker.

The lecture can be viewed online with no registration required.

