As classes begin during the first week of the spring semester, Penn State students have the opportunity to participate in events — both virtual and in person — on and around campus to take their minds off of impending schoolwork.

Monday, Jan. 10

9:30 a.m. — Students can commemorate the first day of classes by taking a photo in the photo booth in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Galibraith Lounge until 2:30 p.m.

11 a.m. — The spring Involvement Fair will be held in Alumni Hall and Heritage Hall inside the HUB until 4 p.m.

Students can meet with various members of student organizations throughout the day.

5:15 p.m. — Penn State’s Health Promotion and Wellness will host virtual yoga and meditation for all students.

The sessions, which Sima Farage will run until 6:15 p.m., will occur weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays via Zoom.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

11 a.m. — The second day of the Spring Involvement Fair will be held in Alumni Hall and Heritage Hall inside the HUB until 4 p.m.

Students can meet with various members of student organizations throughout the day.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

8 a.m. — Penn State will host an Advocacy Unit Open House until 5 p.m. where students can visit multiple locations on campus, which will be geared toward different ways students can grow at the university.

By visiting the various locations and speaking to representatives, attendees can earn a stamp on their Open House Passport. Each stamp earns an entry into a raffle to win either an Apple Watch or one of two $50 gift cards for the Downtown State College Improvement District.

10 a.m. — Penn State Career Services’ professional attire closet will offer free professional clothing for undergraduates and recent alumni.

The closet will be open at the Bank of America Center Services Center until 4 p.m.

1 p.m. — Hosted by Penn State Career Services, students can attend a free “Resume Tips and Career Fair Prep” workshop that will help students prepare for Spring Career Days.

The workshop will be held at the Paul Robeson Cultural Center’s conference room in the HUB until 1:45 p.m.

6 p.m. — As a part of Welcome Week, there will be a Penn State-related trivia event until 8 p.m. in room 008 inside the HUB.

Thursday, Jan. 13

4 p.m. — Transfer students looking to mingle can go to room 131 in the HUB.

This event will last until 5:15 p.m.

5:15 p.m. — Free to all students, Penn State will host “Rock the Ice” at the Pegula Ice Arena, which is part of Welcome Week. The free skate will include music.

Attendees should enter through Gate C, and the event will end at 7:15 p.m.

