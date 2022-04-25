With classes coming to an end and finals week getting closer, there are various activities at Penn State and in State College to attend before the spring semester is over.

Monday, April 25

5 p.m. — Bettina Love, a current professor at the University of Georgia, will discuss her book “We Want to do More Than Just Survive” as the keynote speaker for Justice Education Week via Zoom.

Justice Education Week, which is hosted by Penn State’s Restorative Justice Initiative, strives to “bring awareness to the crisis of incarceration [and] its human impact and build support for transformative educational movements in carceral settings and beyond,” according to its website.

Love will also discuss abolitionist teachings and their importance in education and incarceration. Registration is required for this event and can be found here.

Tuesday, April 26

11 a.m. — Hosted by Penn State’s Student Programming Association, a “Relaxation Day” will be held in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Noontime Lounge in honor of the last week of classes, including air plants, intention bracelets and DIY candles.

The event is free, and registration is not required.

6 p.m. — As part of Justice Education Week hosted by the Student Restorative Justice Initiative, the Centre County Pardon Project will present information in 112 Chambers Building to help formerly incarcerated individuals apply for pardons.

This event will be held in person and via Zoom. Registration for in-person attendance can be found here, and Zoom registration can be found here.

Wednesday, April 27

3:30 p.m. — Jamie Schultz, professor of kinesiology at Penn State, will present the 2022 Pattishall Research Lecture, “Title IX at 50: Its Past, Present and Future in U.S. Sport.”

The lecture will be presented via Zoom, and it’s free and open to the public.

6 p.m. — A screening of the Ken Burns documentary “College Behind Bars” will be held in 112 Chambers Building, followed by a panel discussion about the film with Bard Prison Initiative alumni Shawnta Montgomery and Rodney Spivey-Jones.

The panelists will discuss higher education's transformational effects in correctional facilities. In-person registration can be found here, and Zoom registration can be found here.

6:30 p.m. — The rock band Breaking Benjamin will perform live in Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center.

Other guest rock bands will include Seether, Starset and singer Lacey Sturm, according to the BJC's tweet. Tickets can be found via Ticketmaster.

Thursday, April 28

6 p.m. — Local activist, public speaker and educator Tierra Williams will play a clip from her “Black Tea” episode, which explores the lives of Black students and educators and their experiences within white spaces, during her “Black Students. Black Teachers. White Schools.” Justice Education Week event.

Following this clip, Tierra will facilitate a discussion aiming to explore the topic further. In-person registration can be found here, and Zoom registration can be found here.

7 p.m. — Distinguished alumni speaker Anju Jain will present on the benefits of a balanced life and the importance of physical, emotional and mental well-being during the “Step Up for High Performance and Impact” at the Ruth Pike Auditorium in Penn State’s Biobehavioral Health Building.

A dessert reception will immediately follow the presentation, and in-person and Zoom registration can be found here.

Friday, April 29

11 a.m. — Penn State’s Student Farm club will hold its eighth annual plant sale, with vegetables, succulents and Pennsylvania native plants available. Held until 5 p.m. in Headhouse II on Curtin Road, those wishing to purchase plants are asked to bring their own box or bag to carry plants.

Payment can only be made with cash or check, and pre-order is not available this year.

3:30 p.m. — Penn State’s student-run music festival Movin’ On will open its gates in person for the first time since 2019. Located on the Intramural Fields, the event will feature Jack Harlow, Aminé, Fitz and the Tantrums and The Aces.

This event is free; however, a valid Penn State ID or government-issued ID is required upon entry.

4:30 p.m. — Presented by the Student Restorative Justice Initiative as a part of Justice Education Week, a Barriers to Reentry Simulation will ask participants to assume the identities of individuals reintegrating into society following incarceration.

Throughout the simulation, individuals will experience activities designed to simulate the first month of an individual’s release, including various tasks to avoid reincarcerations.

Registration can be found here.

Saturday, April 30

7 p.m. — With Penn State’s Pride Month coming to an end, a “State Gayla” will be held for LGBTQ students and allies to dress up and come together as a community in the HUB’s Alumni Hall.

Registration is required, and those who aren’t currently a member of an LGBTQ student organization should email ejd5531@psu.edu about registering for the event, according to a release.

Sunday, May 1

7:30 p.m. — The State College Choral Society will perform “A Grand Return” in front of a live audience for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The concert will be held in Penn State’s Recital Hall, and $10 tickets for Penn State students and $25 tickets for adults can be purchased here.

