Feeling stressed with finals season quickly approaching? Penn State students can attend various in-person and virtual events on campus and locally in State College during the 15th week of the semester that can help provide a distraction or even a laugh.

Monday, April 18

4 p.m. — Penn State’s Health Promotion and Wellness Department will hold its last “Less Media Monday,” focusing on teaching students strategies to decrease their digital device and social media use.

As the final Monday workshop of the semester, the 30-minute interactive session in the Pollock Cultural Lounge will take students on a nature walk without their devices.

Tuesday, April 19

5 p.m. — Students, faculty and staff are invited to participate in “Who We Are, All That We Are: Community Conversations” to engage participants in the skills needed to have difficult conversations in Penn State’s Hintz Family Alumni Center.

Food will be provided at the dialogue session along with experiential activities, and online registration is required to participate here.

7:30 p.m. — Mwenso and The Shakes, a Black roots and Harlem-based band, is returning to Penn State’s Eisenhower Auditorium this week and will perform “Hope-Resist-Heal: A Celebration of Black Joy,” a rescheduled concert event.

The band members will also participate in a variety of other events as part of their multi-day residency, and tickets can be purchased here.

Wednesday, April 20

3 p.m. — Kathryn Norlock, professor of philosophy and the Kenneth Mark Drain Chair in Ethics at Trent University in Peterborough, Ontario, will present “‘Do You Feel Like I Do?’: The Ethics of Online Bonding” as part of Penn State Rock Ethics Institute’s Expanding Empathy lecture series via livestream.

Molly Crockett, a professor of psychology at Yale University and a distinguished research fellow at the Oxford Centre for Neuroethics, will also present as part of the series on the “Amplification of Digital Outrage: Mechanisms and Consequences.” The event is free and can be accessed here.

5:30 p.m. — At the Mateer Building, Cafe Laura will host a theme dinner titled “Brazilian Carnival: A Night in Rio.”

Students in HM 430: Advanced Food Production and Service Management will prepare the theme dinner as part of a series of dinners served in the student-run restaurant. Reservations are required and can be made here.

Thursday, April 21

Noon — Bank of America Career Services Center will offer free professional headshots. Organized by Penn State Career Services, the opportunity is open to all students until 2 p.m.

No pre-registration is required.

5 p.m. — In honor of the Palmer Museum of Art’s 50th anniversary, the local museum will host a community party with music, performances, art activities and refreshments titled “Art After Hours: Party on the Plaza.”

The event is sponsored in part by the Art Bridges Initiative, and it’s free and open to the public.

8 p.m. — The Machine, a Pink Floyd tribute band, will perform at The State Theatre for $44 per ticket. The band has been traveling around the country for more than 30 years and is stopping in State College as part of its spring 2022 tour.

Tickets can be found here, and attendees must either present proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours to enter.

Friday, April 22

8 p.m. — In celebration of Earth Day 2022, the State College borough will host a “Movie Under the Stars” in Sidney Friedman Park downtown.

The movie shown will be The Lorax, and it does not require any registration — just bring yourself, some friends and a blanket.

Saturday, April 23

8 a.m. — Clear Water Conservatory will host its 26th annual Watershed Cleanup Day. Since 1997, volunteers have worked in small groups for four hours through the Centre region to pick up and dispose of litter and trash.

Those interested can find more details and sign up on its website.

2 p.m. — Penn State’s Nittany Lions will play in the annual Blue-White game in Beaver Stadium.

It will be the first spring scrimmage since 2019 with regular attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, which canceled 2020’s practice and lowered attendance in 2021.

