Things to do at Penn State, in State College during 13th week of fall semester

With Thanksgiving break right around the corner, Penn State students can participate in virtual and in-person activities in and around State College during the 13th week of the fall semester.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

4:30 p.m. — Former presidential and New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang and former U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent will hold a virtual event about the “future of the two-party system.”

The event is sponsored by the Penn State McCourtney Institute for Democracy and is free for those who attend. Online registration is required, however.

8 p.m. — The Gin Blossoms, an Arizona rock band, will perform at The State Theatre.

Online tickets can be found on The State Theatre’s website.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

4 p.m. — Amanda Reddy, executive director of the National Center for Healthy Housing, will deliver the 2021 Hankin Distinguished Lecture titled “Florence Nightingale Was Right: The Central Role of Housing for Ensuring Health and Well-Being in a Changing World” via Zoom.

The lecture is free, but registration is required.

7 p.m. — Penn State’s Sustainability Institute will host a virtual film screening of “H2O: The Molecule That Made Us — Episode 3: Crisis” as a part of its Sustainability Film Series.

It will be followed by a panel discussion. The screening is free to attend, but registration is required.

Thursday, Nov. 18

10 a.m. — The Arboretum at Penn State will host a Harvest Centerpiece Workshop for adults interested in crafting a centerpiece using natural materials.

Registration is required, and there is a $40 fee.

5 p.m. — Santa Claus will make an appearance in State College as a part of the second annual “Light Up Downtown” event.

Claus will visit Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza on Fraser Street and will arrive on an Alpha firetruck. Other Light Up locations include the evergreen at the Allen Street Gates, Calder Way, Locust Lane and Centennial Walkway, according to a Downtown State College Improvement District release.

Families who attend can get free hot chocolate and popcorn along with balloon animals, monster drawings and a dance performance.

Friday, Nov. 19

8 p.m. — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center as a part of its Winter Tour.

Tickets can be purchased online on Ticketmaster.

Saturday, Nov. 20

3:30 p.m. — Penn State football will host Rutgers at noon at Beaver Stadium.

Anyone unable to make it to State College for the matchup can watch on the Big Ten Network.