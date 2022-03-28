March is winding down, and the spring semester is more than halfway over at Penn State, but there’s still plenty to do around campus and in State College.

Monday, March 28

9 a.m. — March 28 is Young Aquarists Day Camp at Discovery Space in State College. Children ages 5-10 are welcome. The young aquarists will learn how Discovery Space takes care of its Marine Life Center.

Price of admission is $110 for members and $125 for non-members.

Tuesday, March 29

10 a.m. — Penn State University Libraries will host a virtual Wikipedia “editathon” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., focusing on Native American female activists in celebration of Women’s History Month.

Wikipedia editathons intend to provide “increasing representation on Wikipedia of underrepresented identified groups” and provide training to new editors.

The event is free, but pre-registration is encouraged here.

2 p.m. — Timnit Gebru will deliver a lecture on the ethics of artificial intelligence. “The Quest for Ethical Artificial Intelligence” lecture will be held virtually on Zoom, and no registration is required.

The talk is part of the Distinguished Lecture Series hosted jointly by the Center for Socially Responsible Artificial Intelligence and the College of Information Sciences and Technology. It will be followed by a Q&A portion and group discussion.

5 p.m. — March 29 is a celebration of music. 3 Dots Downtown’s “Tuesday Defrost” will celebrate the community, art and culture of Centre County.

This arts event will take place in downtown State College, and it’s free to the public.

8 p.m. — Jon Meacham, a presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, will deliver a free lecture titled “The Soul of America” in Schwab Auditorium.

The lecture is named after Meacham’s latest No. 1 New York Times bestseller: “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels.” Meacham’s lecture will discuss historic moments of partisan deadlock in America and how Americans preserved through these times.

Wednesday, March 30

2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — The State Theatre is presenting Mary Gage’s new play called “Fallout.” The cast has been assembled from State College, London and New York.

Fallout follows Major Claude Eatherly, who took part in the bombing of Hiroshima in 1945. Once Eatherly returned home, he refused to be acknowledged as a hero. Eatherly even started sending money to the children of Hiroshima.

Ticket prices range from $15-28. The State Theatre will also show the play on March 31 at the same times.

6 p.m. — Alexa Vaughn will give a lecture titled “Design with Disabled People Now: Including the Deaf and Disabled Communities in the Design Process” in the Jury Space of the Stuckeman Family Building.

Vaughn is a Deaf landscape architect who focuses on “inclusive design for and with the disabled community,” and the lecture coincides with the opening of an exhibit of Vaughn’s work in the adjacent Rouse Gallery.

The event is free and will be livestreamed via WPSU.

Thursday, March 31

7:30 p.m. — The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis will celebrate Charles Mingus’ 100th birth year with the “Charles Mingus Centennial Celebration.” The performance, hosted by the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State, will be held in Eisenhower Auditorium.

Vincent Gardner, trombonist and composer, will lead Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Tickets can be purchased here.

4 p.m. — The Penn State University Libraries’ 2022 Charles W. Mann Jr. Lecture will have various speakers and will be held via Zoom.

Tia Blassingame, Ben Blount and Tamar Evangelestia-Dougherty are all members of the Book/Print Artist/Scholar of Color Collective and will headline the lecture, discussing their work and the role books have in amplifying calls for racial justice.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required ahead of time.

4 p.m. — Peter Pomerantsev will hold a lecture in the Paterno Library’s Foster Auditorium about the misinformation involved in the war in Ukraine.

The lecture will be based on his book “This is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality.” Pomerantsev has studied Russian propaganda for decades.

Pomerantsev will hold a second lecture at 3:30 p.m. on Friday in the 110 Business Building. The second lecture will focus more on his recent research on Russian propaganda in Ukraine.

The event is free, but registration ahead of time is required.

Friday, April 1

Noon — Sustainability Showcase Speaker Series will return Friday. To shed light on sustainability issues within the local community, this year’s online event has the theme of “Driving it Home.”

Zhiwa Woodbury, a long-time nature activist, will present his talk titled “Becoming Indigenous to Earth: Enlisting Gaia as Our Ally in the Climate Crisis.” His lecture will discuss climate grief.

The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required.

5:00 p.m. — State College’s monthly First Fridays will make their return. The event is free and features art, music, shopping and dining in downtown restaurants.

First Friday goers will have after-hour access to galleries and shops with free food and beverages.

7:00 p.m. — The Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra is presenting the “April Fool’s Fete.” The event will be held in Webster’s Bookstore Cafe.

Maestro Yaniv Attar will play the guitar and will be joined by four members of the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra.

The event is free, but $10 donations are suggested.

