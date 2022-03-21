With classes continuing through the 11th week of the spring semester, students can attend a number of in-person and virtual events at Penn State and in State College — spanning from lectures to performances.

Monday, March 21

Noon — The Delfeayo Marsalis and Uptown Jazz Orchestra will hold a virtual New Orleans jazz concert, which will be available for streaming from noon on Monday until noon on Friday. The event is free, and those interested must register through the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State here.

The concert is part of the Fierce Urgency Festival, which “is a three-year series of events focused on Black artists and designed to highlight, feature and educate about artists and art forms of color,” according to CPA’s website.

4 p.m. — Sylvia Neely, co-leader of State College’s chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, will hold a discussion regarding the pricing and political implications of carbon via Zoom.

The talk is part of a Penn State’s Earth and Environmental Systems Institute EarthTalks series titled “Energy and Climate Policy, Part 2: Strategies for Getting to Net Zero,” and the Zoom link can be found here.

6 p.m. — Michael Mwenso will hold a listening session to discuss the “powerful gifts buried within Black roots music” and how he listens to music — whether it be alone or within a community.

The two-hour event is free, and it will be held in room 134 in the HUB-Robeson Center.

Tuesday, March 22

7:30 p.m. — Penn State Centre Stage will open its rendition of Dominique Morisseau’s “Blood at the Root,” a play based on the Jena Six, “where six Black students were initially charged with attempted murder for a school fight after being provoked with nooses hanging from a tree on campus,” a release said.

Originally premiering at Penn State in 2014, “Blood at the Root” was written for Penn State graduate acting students and expanded to other Penn State campuses, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., as well as Africa, Scotland and Australia.

The play, which is directed by Steve H. Broadnax III and choreographed by A. Kikora Franklin, will run until April 2 in Penn State’s Pavilion Theatre.

Wednesday, March 23

Noon — Penn State Social Science Research Institute's Consortium on Substance Use and Addiction and the Criminal Justice Research Center will host a virtual talk with former Los Angeles Times reporter and author, Sam Quinones.

The talk titled "True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth with Sam Quinones” can be viewed via Zoom here.

5:30 p.m. — Penn State students in HM 430: Advanced Food Production and Service Management, will prepare and serve a themed dinner at Cafe Laura titled “Brazilian Carnival: A Night in Rio.”

Reservations are required for entry and can be made here.

6 p.m. — Christopher Bardt, a founding principal of 3SIX0 Architecture, and Kyna Leski, a professor of architecture at the Rhode Island School of Design, will speak in the Stuckeman Family Building Jury Space as part of Penn State Stuckeman School’s Lecture and Exhibit Series.

Bardt’s talk titled “Material and Mind” will be livestreamed by WPSU and will touch on topics regarding materials guiding imagination and how they generate insights.

7:30 p.m. — Mwensko and The Shakes will return to Eisenhower Auditorium to perform “Hope-Resist-Heal: A Celebration of Black Joy” as part of the Fierce Urgency Festival.

The performance will include original works from Afro, African American and Afro Caribbean genres, with the intent to “guide the audience through a kaleidoscope of the Black Roots music continuum.”

7:30 p.m. — Members of the Venice Music Project Ensemble will perform with the Penn State Baroque Ensemble, directed by James Lyon, featuring 17th- and 18th-century music from Venice.

The concert titled “Music for the Lost Daughters of Early Modern Venice (ca. 1675-1775)” will be held at Penn State's Recital Hall as part of a 2021-22 Sawyer Seminar.

Marica Tacconi, distinguished professor of musicology and art history at Penn State, will give a presentation as well.

Thursday, March 24

5:30 p.m. — Penn State students in HM 430: Advanced Food Production and Service Management, will hold another themed dinner at Cafe Laura titled “Yellowstone: An Elevated Western Experience,” including dishes such as Cowboy Ribeye, Bronco Chicken and cream of tomato soup as an appetizer.

Reservations are required for entry and can be made here.

Friday, March 25

Noon — Penn State’s Sustainability Institute will hold an online talk titled “Driving it Home,” which is part of their Sustainability Showcase Speaker Series. The speakers are BaoBao Chen and Tim Cole, two of the artists behind “Small Island, Big Island,” which is “a celebration of the Pacific Islander cultural diaspora through music, dance and film.”

The talk is free, and pre-registration for the Zoom webinar is required here.