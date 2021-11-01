Following Halloween weekend, Penn State students can participate in virtual and in-person activities in and around State College during the 11th week of the fall semester.

Monday, Nov. 1

10 a.m. — Mathematician Maria Chudnovsky will deliver the 2021 Science Achievement Graduate Fellows Lecture titled “Parties, doughnuts and coloring. Old and new problems in graph theory” on Zoom.

SAGF lectures feature distinguished speakers in math and science and are an outreach of the SAGF scholarship program in the Eberly College of Science at Penn State. The event, which is also sponsored by Penn State’s Department of Mathematics, is free, but registration is required.

The passcode for entry is 945813.

4 p.m. —Rebecca Hamilton, postdoctoral researcher at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History, will deliver a lecture titled "Fire dynamics in tropical Asia: from the Pleistocene to the Anthropocene."

The lecture is a part of the fall 2021 Penn State College of Earth and Mineral Sciences Earth and Environmental Systems Institute’s EarthTalks series, “Fire in the Earth System.” The lecture will take place over Zoom and is free.

6 p.m. — A pair of award-winning landscape architects will deliver a lecture titled “Cooling Water: A Source of the African American Cultural Imprint in the Landscape.” Diane Jones Allen and Austin Allen won the 2016 American Society of Landscape Architects Community Service Award for their firm Design Jones, LLC.

The event will occur in the Stuckeman Family Building Jury Space and will be livestreamed by WPSU.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

1 p.m. — Michele Simms-Burton, a former Penn State professor, consultant and program manager, will present a lecture called “Academy Blues, Post-Academy Joy: There is Life Outside of Academia” — followed by a Q&A session.

The lecture is sponsored by the Africana Research Center and will happen on Zoom. Registration is required.

5:30 p.m. — Penn State’s Cafe Laura will host “Acropolis: A Feast for the Gods” in the Mateer Building as a part of its themed dinner schedule prepared by students.

Reservations are required, and due to coronavirus restrictions, table reservations are limited to four people.

6 p.m. — Penn State's Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will host “Love is Louder,” an event in response to Uncensored America’s Milo Yiannopoulos “Pray the Gay Away” event the same night.

The event is sponsored by Penn State’s Paul Robeson Cultural Center, Gender Equity Center, the Center for Spiritual and Ethical Development and Counseling and Psychological Services.

“Love is Louder” is free for all who attend and will feature food, music and activities.

6:30 p.m. — Emmy Award-winning creative director Bianca Guimaraes will deliver a lecture titled “Social Responsibility in the Creative World” in the Foster Auditorium in the Paterno Library.

Guimaraes will deliver the lecture remotely.

The event is free, and no registration is required. The lecture is a part of the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications' annual Davis Lecture in Advertising Ethics.

7 p.m. — Penn State Students Against Sexist Violence will host a protest in opposition to Uncensored America’s Milo Yiannopoulos “Pray the Gay Away” event outside of the Thomas Building on the intersection of Pollock and Shortlidge roads.

Thursday, Nov. 4

5:30 p.m. — Penn State’s Cafe Laura will host “A Tribute to Queen: Taste the Music” in the Mateer Building — another student-prepared themed dinner on its schedule.

Reservations are required, and due to coronavirus restrictions, table reservations are limited to four people.

Friday, Nov. 5

7:30 p.m. — Penn State Centre Stage will perform “The Wild Party,” a musical about a 1920s party gone awry, this weekend and next week at The Playhouse Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Saturday, Nov. 6

3:30 p.m. — Penn State’s Nittany Lions will travel to Maryland to play the Terrapins.

Penn Staters can view the matchup from State College on FOX Sports 1.

7 p.m. — Country artist Kane Brown will perform at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center as part of his 35-city Blessed & Free tour.

Tickets for the event can be found on the BJC website.

8 p.m. — EagleMania, an Eagles tribute band, will perform at The State Theatre Saturday night. All who attend are required to wear a mask.

Online tickets are available on the State Theatre’s website.

Sunday, Nov. 7

8 p.m. — The Yonder Mountain String Band, a bluegrass band, will perform Sunday night at the State Theatre.

Online tickets can be bought on The State Theatre’s website.