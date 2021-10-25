With “spooky season” underway at Penn State, during the 10th week of the fall semester, students can participate in virtual and in-person activities in and around State College as Halloween approaches.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Noon — Natalia Norori, an expert in global health and open access, will deliver a lecture titled "Opening Knowledge Equitably in an Inequitable System." The lecture will discuss exclusion in research because of cultural, ideological and practical obstacles.

The event, which is hosted by Penn State University Libraries and part of the 13th annual worldwide observance of Open Access Week, is free but online registration is required.

7 p.m. — Tim Livingston, a journalist who created the “Whistleblower” podcast, will visit Penn State as a part of an ongoing Conversation Series by the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

The conversation will take place in the Paterno Library’s Foster Auditorium and is free for those who attend.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

5:30 p.m. — Cafe Laura will host “Dinner at Tiffany’s: A Soiree in the City” in the Mateer Building as a part of its themed dinner schedule prepared by students. The dinner will also take place on Dec. 1.

Reservations are required, and due to coronavirus restrictions, table reservations are limited to four people.

7 p.m. — The Penn State Sustainability Institute will host a virtual film screening of the film “Waste Land” as a part of its Sustainability Film Series followed by a panel discussion.

The screening of “Waste Land” — which follows Vik Muniz, a New York-based artist, through the world’s largest garbage dump in Rio de Janeiro — is free to attend, but registration is required.

7 p.m. — Two Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists, Jim Schaafer and Stephanie Saul, will speak at Penn State in the Freeman Auditorium in the HUB-Robeson Center.

Schaefer, a journalist for the Detroit Free Press, will present Wednesday night, and Saul, who works for The New York Times, will speak Thursday at 10:35 a.m.

Schaefer worked on stories leading to the jailing of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick. Saul worked for Newsday and won a Pulitzer Prize alongside her colleague, Brian Donovan, for investigative reporting on “stories that revealed disability pension abuses by local police.”

Thursday, Oct. 28

4:30 p.m. — Barbara Sherwood Lollar, a university professor in earth sciences and the Dr. Norman Keevil chair in Ore Deposits Geology at the University of Toronto, will deliver a lecture on "Imaging Habitable Worlds – Lessons from the Deep Biosphere and Hydrogeosphere."

The event is part of the Penn State Department of Geosciences' fall 2021 colloquium series, which will take place in 220 Hammond Building or on Zoom. It’s a part of the 125th anniversary of Penn State’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences.

5:30 p.m. — Cafe Laura will host “Greenhouse Harvest: A Taste of the Season” in the Mateer Building — another themed dinner on its schedule prepared by students.

Reservations are required, and due to coronavirus restrictions, table reservations are limited to four people.

7:30 p.m. — Beth Albright, a 1989 Penn State graduate in the Penn State School of Labor and Employment Relations, will deliver the 22nd annual Outstanding Alumni Lecture titled “Enough Already?!? Making a Change.” According to Penn State News, Albright’s talk will focus on how to make changes in a person’s life.

The event, which will take place in room 104 of the Keller Building, is free.

Friday, Oct. 29

Noon — Grace Coleman, executive director of Crisis Center North, will host “‘Paws for Domestic Violence’: A Conversation with Crisis Center North’ — a free lecture on Zoom.

The lecture is presented by the Penn State Sustainability Institute as a part of its Sustainability Showcases discussing the nature of sustainability and creating a platform for stakeholders to speak with one another. Registration is available here.

Saturday, Oct. 30

7:30 p.m. — Penn State’s Nittany Lions will travel to Ohio State to play the Buckeyes, with kick-off starting at 7:30 p.m.

Penn Staters can view the matchup from TV on ABC.