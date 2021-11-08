Looking for something to do at Penn State or in State College this week? Here’s a list of in-person and virtual events happening in and around campus this week.

Monday, Nov. 8

10 a.m. — The First-Generation College Celebration will host games with a chance to win prizes, including a drawing to win one of six $250 Penn State bookstore awards.

The event will be held at the HUB-Robeson Center until 4 p.m.

3 p.m. — John M. Anderson Endowed Lecture Series will host Jennifer Rochlin, an artist with a permanent collection in the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, who will present “Narratives in Paint and Clay” as the final lecture of the John M. Anderson Endowed Lecture Series.

The lecture will be held over Zoom and is free to attend, but registration is required.

6 p.m. — Eric Thomas, author, speaker, educator and pastor, will give a keynote speech as a part of the First-Generation College Celebration.

The event will be held over Zoom, and registration is required.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

1 p.m. — First-Generation College Celebration will give away more prizes in the HUB until 4 p.m.

4:30 p.m. — The “Voices of the Penn State First-Gen Community” virtual panel will feature Penn State students, faculty, administrators and campus leaders who will share their experiences as first-generation college students in honor of First-Generation College Celebration Week.

Registration information can be found here.

5:30 p.m. — Centre Region Entrepreneur Network and Women’s Networking Group of State College will host an entrepreneurial networking event until 7:30 p.m. for Global Entrepreneurship Week.

The event will be held at the Penn State Innovation HUB, and students are encouraged to RSVP.

6 p.m. — The First-Generation College Celebration will host a trivia night following its panel.

The event will be held in HUB room 324.

7 p.m. — Elizabeth Smart, kidnapping survivor and New York Times best-selling author, will present a lecture entitled “The Past and Who You Are,” where she will discuss her abduction and sexual assault as a part of the Student Programming Association Overcoming Adversity Lecture Series.

The lecture will be held at Alumni Hall in the HUB and is free to attend.

7 p.m. — A panel discussion with staff, students and faculty on the Acknowledgement of Land at Penn State University will be hosted by the Indigenous Peoples’ Student Association and Indigenous Faculty and Staff Association.

The event will be held over Zoom.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

2 p.m. — Penn State Global will host a "Entrepreneurship: Local to Global” panel until 3:30 p.m.

The event is virtual and more information can be found here.

5 p.m. — The First-Generation College Celebration will continue with a virtual student panel “We Are First-Gen: Bridging Intersecting Stories of the Penn State Student Experience,” focusing on the identities of first-generation college students.

Registration for the event can be found here.

6 p.m. — The First Gen Advocates will host a networking mixer for all undergraduate and graduate students from Penn State First-Generation College Celebration Networking Event.

The event will be held at HUB room 322.

7 p.m. —Paul Guernsey of Lafayette College, Wayne Wapeemukwa of the Penn State department of philosophy and Hollie Kulago of the Penn State College of Education will host a presentation titled “How to Become a Good Ally to Indigenous People'' as a part of Native American Heritage Month.

The event will be held over Zoom.

Thursday, Nov. 11

11:11 a.m. — The Penn State Student Veterans Organization will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony will be on Old Main Lawn and also will be livestreamed.

The link can be found here.

3:30 p.m. — Bernice Hausman, the humanities chair in the Penn State College of Medicine, will give a lecture entitled “Vaccine Dissent and the Post-COVID Landscape,” as a part of the SciComm Speaker Series.

The lecture will be held over Zoom and is free to attend.

4 p.m. — Desmond Meade, the executive director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, will host the 2021 Brown Democracy Medal Lecture sponsored by the McCourtney Institute for Democracy.

The event will be livestreamed, and registration information can be found here.

4 p.m. — Hannah Wiseman, a Penn State Law professor and Wilson Faculty Fellow in the Penn State College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, will present a lecture entitled “Locally Desirable Energy Development,” as a part of the Energy for the Future Seminar Series.

The event will be held at 157 Hostler Building and also over Zoom.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Noon — Penn State will face off against Michigan in Beaver Stadium for a noon kickoff.

