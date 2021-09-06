As temperatures begin to drop and homework assignments begin to rise throughout the third week of fall classes, Penn State students can unwind with a slew of both virtual and in-person activities in and around State College after a long weekend.

Thursday, Sept. 9

2 p.m. — Artist Rosemarie Fiore will perform a live smoke painting display on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn to begin the 20th anniversary celebration for the Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity.

Fiore will create three out of five murals for the Multicultural Mural project on the ground floor of the HUB above the Starbucks, according to Danielle Spewak, visual arts production specialist.

5 p.m. — The annual LION Bash block party and community resource fair will take place from 5-8 p.m. on the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of South Allen Street.

The event, which will include food and music, also seeks to provide an "educational opportunity" for current and former Penn Staters, in addition to State College residents, according to the release.

5:15 p.m. — The weekly summer concert series titled “Live After 5” continues Thursday at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza.

Live music from local performers will be featured, and The Extra Miles will headline the event.

Friday, Sept.10

5 p.m. — The Downtown State College Improvement District and Penn State Athletics will host a Blue White Block Party for students and community members ahead of Penn State football’s home opener against Ball State.

The event will feature remarks from State College Interim Mayor Ron Filippelli and performances from the Lionettes dance team and the Penn State Glee Club. Special guests will include Brandon Short and basketball coaches Micah Shrewsberry and Carolyn Keiger.

The Nittany Lion will also make an appearance.

7 p.m. — Bill Burr will perform a comedy routine at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center.

The Grammy-nominated comedian’s show is not sold out, and tickets are still available here.

7:30 p.m. — Students who want to make a short drive or bus trip to nearby Lemont can enjoy an evening on the Village Green, with live music by Group Therapy.

Saturday, Sept. 11

9:30 a.m. — In memory of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Bald Eagle Valley Community United Methodist Church will host a prayer service.

The service will be held on the church’s lawn, and all are invited to share stories and take part.

3:30 p.m. — Penn State will face off against Ball State in the Nittany Lions’ home opener.

Sunday, Sept. 12

Noon — Downtown State College will hold a Food Truck Rally, featuring lunch options from various food trucks and live music from Hops & Vines.

There will also be carnival activities such as a bouncy house, games and prizes. Local businesses will raffle off items as well, as part of the cause to raise money for the Centre House Emergency Shelter Program.

