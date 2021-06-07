During the first full week of June, there will be several in-person and online events to keep Penn State students and community members busy.

Monday, June 7

Noon — Students interested in learning more about Penn State Great Valley’s Master of Software Engineering program can attend its webinar, which will discuss curriculum, admissions information and scholarship opportunities.

Penn State Great Valley School of Graduate Professional Studies offers master’s degrees and graduate certificates in a number of fields including business, engineering and healthcare.

5:30 p.m. — The Schlow Knitting Club will meet on June 7 and June 21. The club is open to knitters of all skill levels and will meet in Schlow’s virtual community room.

Those who wish to attend can register here.

Tuesday, June 8

5 p.m. — 3 Dots Downtown will host its second “Tuesdays on the Terrace” event. The event series features live music, food and beverage providers, and different “surprise experiences” that 3 Dots innovation director and Penn State class of 2008 graduate Spud Marshall said will help “animate the community.”

This week’s event will feature Prachi’s Bohemian Art community macramé. Jewelry artist and owner of Prachi’s Bohemian Art Prachi Singh will sell jewelry and demonstrate how to make macramé earrings.

Axemann Brewery will provide drinks, and Brazilian Munchies will provide food. The event will also feature a performance by Doug Irwin and Bill Ritzman alongside an open mic.

Thursday, June 10

Noon — Penn State Great Valley will host a webinar for students interested in an overview of its Master of Leadership Development program.

Great Valley will also host a digital information session to discuss its three-course integrated digital marketing certificate at the same time.

Saturday, June 12

4 p.m. — The borough of State College’s LGBTQ Advisory Committee and the Centre LGBTQA Support Network will host a “Pride Ride” car caravan to celebrate Pride month.

Community members who register their vehicles to follow a pre-planned route around the State College area are encouraged to adorn their vehicles with Pride-themed decorations in celebration of the LGBTQ community.

Following the ride, an after party will take place at the Sidney Friedman Parklet.

7 p.m. — Women in their 20s and 30s are welcome to attend State College 20s/30s Women’s Bunco Night & Wine Night, which will include appetizers, wine and prizes at 114 W. Lytle Ave.

Space is limited to 16 guests, who can register here, and participants are encouraged to bring their own drinks and snacks.

