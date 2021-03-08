The middle of the spring semester has arrived, and Penn State is offering virtual events university-wide surrounding the second wellness day on March 11.

Monday, March 8

12:30 p.m. — Dickinson Law will host Jasmine Rand to share her experience as an attorney in a virtual discussion titled “Oppression of Equality: Being the Only Women in the Room.”

Rand is an attorney for the Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown families as well as an international legal and media strategist for the George Floyd legal team. Registration for the online event can be found here.

3 p.m. — “What Messed with Texas, and Could it Happen Here?” is a webinar where Penn State energy experts will discuss the winter storm in Texas and what they learned in relation to the northeast.

The event, which is part of the “Energy Resilience in a Time of Change - Lessons from the Texas Energy Crisis Energy” series, will be led by Penn State professor of energy policy and economics as well as international affairs, Seth Blumsack.

To register for the Zoom link, visit here.

4 p.m. — Penn State Behrend’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences will host “Atrocity Photography and the Holocaust” as a part of the Holocuast Academic Speaker Series.

The event will be led by Wendy Lower, history professor at Claremont McKenna College, who will discuss her book “The Ravine: A Family, A Photograph, A Holocaust Massacre Revealed.” To join the Zoom, visit this link and use the passcode 887200.

6 p.m. — Smeal’s Virtual Trek Series will cover living and working in Philadelphia, presented by Penn State alumni and employers from various companies. To register, visit here.

Tuesday, March 9

6 p.m. — The Bellisario College Alumni Society Board’s “Creating Content in 2021” will present its final session about digital media and marketing. The event will be moderated by Jeannie Olliver, former vice president of sales operations at the New York Times. The speakers are from Google, News Corp and the Milken Institute's Center for Strategic Philanthropy. The Zoom link can be found here.

6 p.m. — Smeal’s Virtual Trek Series will discuss living and working in Seattle with a panel of Penn State alumni and companies. To attend, register here.

6 p.m. — Penn State’s Paul Robeson Cultural Center will host Porche Maloney on “Beyond Branding: Turning the Likes to Loot.” The workshop will discuss how students can utilize social media to brand their businesses. To sign up, visit here.

7 p.m. — The Journalism Speakers Forum presents photographer Lynn Johnson for a virtual Q&A session. Johnson is a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and a National Geographic contributor. She will discuss her time as a photographer and her time documenting the “human condition.” To join the Zoom, visit here.

Wednesday, March 10

11:15 a.m. — The Earth System Science Center’s 2021 Climate Dynamics Seminar Series will present “A data-driven framework to operationalize a city’s resilience to climate-induced supply shocks,” led by professor of civil and environmental engineering at Penn State Alfonso Mejia. Visit here to join the Zoom. The seminar schedule can be found here.

3 p.m. — The spring 2021 Undergraduate Research Workshops virtual seminar series will hold “Introduction to Quantitative Research.” For more information, email Hailley Fargo here.

7:30 p.m. — The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s next episode of “Front Row National” will feature the Calidore String Quartet. Part of the Center for the Performing Arts “Up Close and Virtual” program, this virtual event will be available for streaming until March 17. To stream the event, visit here.

8 p.m. — Part of the Broadway Cast Reunion Series, LML Music Presents will present the original Broadway cast of “The Lion King.” Part of the Center for the Performing Arts “Up Close and Virtual” program, the event will be livestreamed and participants can ask questions via an online chat. The event will be available to watch until March 14.

To attend, visit here.

5:30 p.m. —“Hollywood’s Classics: A Taste of the Roaring 20s,” a themed dinner, will be held in Cafe Laura’s student-run restaurant. The dinner will be prepared by students in Penn State’s HM430 Advanced Food Production and Service Management.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., the dinner requires reservations which can be made online. To find the spring 2021 dinner themes and upcoming dates, visit here.

Thursday, March 11

Visit here to find Penn State’s wellness day events that focus on “intellectual and spiritual wellness.”

Saturday, March 13

8:30 a.m. — The Women of Color Empowerment Symposium: Lifting as we Climb is a day-long event that will aim to build camaraderie among attendants via presentations and discussion. The event will take place in Alumni Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center, and registration can be found here.

10 a.m. — Carlos Wiley, director of the Paul Robeson Cultural Center, will host “‘Choppin’ It Up’ For Men,’” an “informal mentorship space.” Participants will be able to engage in conversation with one another. The event will take place in 233 AB in the HUB. To sign up, visit here.