As students adjust to in-person classes and campus life again after THON weekend, here are some activities to keep Penn State students busy for the week of Feb. 21.

Monday, Feb. 22

3 p.m. — Penn State School of Visual Arts’ John M. Anderson Endowed Lecture Series “Following the Line” will host Adébayo Bolaji, a “multi-disciplinary artist.”

Anyone looking to attend the series must register here.

4 p.m. — The CEO for the Americans at Lightsource bp Kevin Smith will present “EarthTalks: Lightsource bp CEO Kevin Smith.”

The presentation will discuss “the future of solar power” along with its partnership with the university. Join via Zoom here.

4:30 p.m. — The Gender Equity Center will present “Being Black in Bridgerton: An Examination of Race, Colorism, and Stereotyping.” According to Penn State News, the event will examine characters' storylines and assess if the casting is “as progressive as it seems.” To register for the Zoom, visit here.

5 p.m. — The Penn State Chapter of the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers will host its fourth virtual Chemistry Seminar series speaker Jonathan Jones, a Fermentation Research Team Leader at Corteva Agriscience. To register for this event, click here.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Tuesday, Feb. 23

6 p.m. — The Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications Alumni Society Board’s series “Creating Content in 2021” will host alumni Lisa Lucas, executive producer at Animal Planet and Discovery Channel, and Kathleen Pavelko, president & CEO emerita of WITF Public Media to discuss “network and public television.”

Registration is required for the event and can be found here.

7:30 p.m. — Penn State’s Center for the Performing Arts will hold “Meeting the Moment with Michael Mwenso.” The event will feature Anthony McGill, a clarinetist for the New York Philharmonic.

To attend the virtual event, click here.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

11:15 a.m. — As part of the 2021 Climate Dynamics seminar series, Alan Taylor, professor of geography, will host “Climate and human influences on fire in California forests.” To attend via Zoom, visit this website.

Noon — The College of Information Sciences and Technology will host an “Alumni Identity Talks'' series, in which three Black IST alumni will share their educational and career journeys. To register for the webinar, visit here.

6 p.m. — The Stuckeman School’s spring virtual lecture series “Landscape Design and the Open Society” will host Laurie Olin, a landscape architect.

The event will be livestreamed and posted to the Stuckeman School YouTube channel here. Pre-registration is required for the lecture and can be found here.

Thursday, Feb. 25

4 p.m. — Penn State’s McCourtney Institute for Democracy will host “Our Common Purpose: Reinventing American Democracy for the 21st Century,” which will feature speaker Danielle Allen, a Harvard political theorist.

The link to attend and register for the event can be found here.