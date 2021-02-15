Welcome to the first week of in-person classes. Here’s what Penn State has to offer to keep you busy for the week of Feb.15.

Monday, Feb. 15

9:00 a.m. — Penn State Smeal MBA Virtual Preview Day will discuss the Smeal MBA program. Students are able to learn about the program by asking questions and talking to faculty members. Registration is available here.

5:00 p.m. — Representatives from TTi, an electronic components distributor, will host the workshop titled “Personal Branding,” aimed at helping students stand out when searching for their careers. The link to attend the event can be found here.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

4:00 p.m. — The Recent Topics in Research Methods Seminar Series will present “Rural Pennsylvania: How Geography Impacts Health Status.” The event will discuss healthcare in relation to rural Pennsylvania’s demographic and socio-economic landscape.

Jonathan Johnson, senior policy analyst at the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, and Lisa Davis, director of the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health and Outreach, will be featured at the event.

Registration is required for the event and can be found here.

6:00 p.m. — The Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications Alumni Society Board’s series “Creating Content in 2021” will host a webinar on digital media and marketing. Former Vice President for Sales Operations of the New York Times Jeannie Gammon Oliver will moderate the session.

Panelists from Google, News Corp, Milken Institute’s Center for Strategic Philanthropy and PebblePost will be at the event. Join the event via Zoom here.

7:00 p.m. — As part of the Penn State Donald P. Bellisario College of Communication’s Journalism Speakers Forum, Andrew McGill will present “There’s No Train and No Stations: Charting a Career Path in a Trackless World.” Leader of Politico’s interactive news team, McGill will discuss new ways students can start their careers. To join the Zoom, visit here.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

11:15 a.m. — The Earth System Science Center will hold its third seminar in its spring 2021 Climate Dynamic series. Kate Freeman, an Evan Pugh professor of geosciences, will lead the seminar called “Molecular signatures of ancient climate.” The Zoom link for the event can be found here.

12:00 p.m. — Penn State Harrisburg’s Diversity and Educational Equity Committee and the Penn State College of Nursing will host a panel called “Racial Health Disparities in the Age of COVID-19.” To register, visit here.

3:00 p.m. — Penn State’s McCourtney Institute for Democracy will host Anne Applebaum for a lecture on her book “Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism.” A Pulitzer Prize winner and current staff writer at The Atlantic, Applebaum’s discussion will focus on the tools that authoritarianism leaders around the world use to influence society. To register for the event, visit here.

3:00 p.m. — The spring 2021 Undergraduate Research Workshop’s virtual seminar series will hold the seminar, “Getting started with citation management tools.” For more information, email Hailley Fargo at hmf14@psu.edu.

7:00 p.m. — The Speaker Series at Penn State Behrend will be hosting Patrisse Cullors. As a co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Cullors will discuss her work. To join the Zoom, visit here.

7:30 p.m. — Christian Sands, a jazz pianist, will perform a concert along with Yasushi Nakamura, Ryan Sands and Marvin Sewell. Part of Penn State’s Center for Performing Arts’ “Up Close and Virtual” program, the quartet will perform songs from Sands’ “Be Water.”

The event will be available to be streamed for a week, starting Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The event can be found here.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Noon — The Translational Science Seminar series will present a webinar called “COVID-19 Research from a Policy Influence Perspective.” During the event, Robert Lennon, associate professor of family and community medicine, will discuss his team’s research through the lens of policy influence. To register for the event, visit here.

4:00 p.m. — Penn State College of Health and Human Development's Dean's Lecture Series will host Myron Floyd, dean of the College of Natural Resources at North Carolina State University. The lecture, “Nature Matters for Black Lives: Disrupting Narratives about Race and Place,” will be followed by a Q&A with Floyd. According to Penn State News, the event will focus on the way Black Americans have been represented in research literature on race and outdoor leisure. To attend the Zoom, visit here.

