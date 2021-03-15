Struggling to find something to do this week? Here are some activities for Penn State and State College community members.

Monday, March 15

4 p.m. — Mark Sentesy, an assistant professor of philosophy and classics and ancient Mediterranean studies, will host a lecture via Zoom on the ethics of climate change. The event is a part of Penn State’s spring 2021 Earth Talks series. The event is free to join and the link can be found here.

6 p.m. — 3/20 Coalition will hold “Criminalization of Mental Health Crises” as a part of a 10 day event leading up to the two-year anniversary of Osaze Osagie’s death.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black State College resident who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. He was shot and killed by State College Police officers on March 20, 2019.

When three officers arrived at Osagie’s apartment to serve a mental health warrant, Osagie allegedly ran at the officers with a knife, and after an unsuccessful attempt to use a Taser on him, an officer fatally shot him.

Registration for the event can be found here.

7 p.m. — Claire Smith, a sports journalist who was the first woman and fifth African American to win the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Career Excellence Award— the highest honor given by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America — will speak at the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism. The event is free to attend and will be held over Zoom. The link can be found here.

7:30 p.m. — Jen Fry, a social justice educator, will host a discussion on various social justice issues including race, diversity, inclusion, antiracism, athletics, power and privilege. The event will be held on a webinar hosted by Penn State Harrisburg. Interested students can register for the event here.

Tuesday, March 16

5 p.m. — 3/20 Coalition will continue its 10 day event series with a virtual panel on Race and Criminalization. Registration for the event can be found here.

Wednesday, March 17

6 p.m. — Walter Meyer, co-founder of Local Office Landscape & Urban Design — a Brooklyn-based architecture and design firm — will host a lecture titled “The Ambient Medium-Landscape Thought for Climate Justice” as part of the Stuckeman School’s virtual lecture series. The event is free but requires pre-registration. Interested students can register here.

6 p.m. — 3/20 Coalition will continue its 10 day event series with a discussion called “Community-Based Alternatives to Policing.” Registration for the event can be found here.

Thursday, March 18

4 p.m. — Hilary Earl, a professor of history at Nipissing University, will speak as a part of Penn State Behrend’s Holocaust lecture series. Earl will discuss Martin Sandberger, an SS-Einsatzgruppen commander, and his reintegration process. The event will be held over Zoom and the link can be found here using the passcode 887200.

6 p.m. — Tom Noyes, author and director of the Penn State Behrend creative writing program, will read some of his work. The event is a part of the Smith Creative Writers Reading Series and will be held over Zoom. The link can be found here.

7 p.m. — Film actor Sean Astin of “The Lord of the Rings” will speak as a part of the Penn State Altoona Distinguished Speaker Series. The virtual event requires pre-registration, and those interested can register here.

7:30 p.m. — Pianist Robin Spielberg — a Steinway artist — will perform a virtual concert at Penn State Harrisburg. The concert will be livestreamed from the Mukund S. Kulkarni Theatre. The event is free to attend but requires registration. Reservations can be made here.

Friday, March 19

5 p.m. — 3/20 will continue its 10 day event series with a protest at the State College Municipal Building. Masks and social distancing is encouraged for all participants.