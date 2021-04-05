The first full week of April has arrived. Here are some activities Penn State has planned for students this week.

Various events for Penn State’s Pride Month will also take place throughout the week. A list of those events can be found here.

Monday, April 5

11:30 a.m. — Sonya Clark, a professor at Amherst College, will present a lecture titled “These Days. This Country. This History.” The lecture is a part of the John M. Anderson Endowed Lecture Series. Along with her work as an educator, Clark is an artist who uses everyday materials to create work of her ancestors.

The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Interested students can register here.

Tuesday, April 6

Noon — Boaz Dvir, award-winning filmmaker and Bellisario College of Communications faculty member, will speak as part of the Penn State Alumni Association Virtual Speaker Sessions.

The event will be held via livestream, and interested students can register here.

7 p.m. — Academy Award-winning filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar will hold a discussion following an online screening of the film “9to5: The Story of a Movement.” The film follows the 9to5 movement in Boston, in which women demanded pay equity and an end to workplace harassment.

The event is free to attend but requires registration. Registration can be found here.

Wednesday, April 7

4 p.m. — Jim A.C. Everett, assistant professor at the University of Kent, will give a lecture titled “A Two-Dimensional Model of Utilitarian Psychology.” The lecture is a part of the 2021 Expanding Empathy series by Penn State’s Rock Ethics Institute. The event is free to attend, and registration can be found here.

5 p.m. — Elena Hung, co-founder and executive director of Little Lobbyists, will speak at the 23rd annual Stanley P. Mayers Endowed Lecture. According to a Penn State News release, Little Lobbyists is an organization that focuses on advocating for children with “complex medical needs and disabilities.”

Her lecture is titled “Empowering Families and Improving Outcomes for Families with Complex Needs and Disabilities.” Registration for the free event can be found here.

Thursday, April 8

12:15 p.m. — Maria Hinojosa, Emmy Award-winning journalist, will discuss her new book, “Once I Was You: A Memoir of Love & Hate in a Torn America,” about immigration virtually at Penn State Fayette’s Eberly Campus. The event is free to attend and will be held over Zoom. The Zoom link can be found here.

6 p.m. — George Looney, a distinguished professor of English and creative writing at Penn State Behrend, will speak as a part of the Penn State Behrend Smith Creative Writers Reading Series. Looney is primarily known for his poetry and fictional works. The event is free to attend and will be held over Zoom. The Zoom link can be found here.