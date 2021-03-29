Penn State students officially have 10 weeks of classes under their belts — so here are some events people can attend throughout Easter week.

Monday, March 29

1 p.m. — Hari Osofsky, dean of Penn State Law and the School of International Affairs, will present a Women in Leadership Seminar. The seminar series is a part of the College of Arts and Architecture's Center for Pedagogy in Arts and Design.

The Zoom event is free, and registration is open to university faculty, staff and graduate students. The link can be found here.

Tuesday, March 30

Noon — Violet Mager, assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Penn State Wilkes-Barre and director of the Friedman Observatory, will deliver the observatory’s presentation “A Window to the Universe” to the Penn State Alumni Association. The presentation will focus on the history of the observatory.

The event will stream live on the Alumni Association’s Facebook page. Registration is required and can be found here.

5 p.m. — Mayim Bailik, neuroscientist and actress from "The Big Bang Theory," will give the presentation “The Big Bang Theory: Making Science Cool (& Funny).” The event is a part of Penn State Harrisburg’s Women in STEAM Symposium. The talk will focus on the advocacy of women in STEAM fields as well as Bailik’s experiences in entertainment.

The event will be presented on YouTube Live and is free and open to the public. Registration can be found here.

Wednesday, March 31

2 p.m. — The Expanding Empathy series from Penn State’s Rock Ethics Institute will host Jay Van Bavel, associate professor of psychology at New York University. Van Bavel will present "For Better or Worse: The Role of Social Identity in the Pandemic."

The Zoom event is free, but registration is required and can be found here.

3:35 p.m. — Bill Warren, a Penn State alumnus and vice president and leader of a biotech unit in Sanofi, will present “What’s the ‘and’ in COVID-19?” which will discuss ethics in engineering.

The Zoom event is free, but registration is required and can be found here.

5:30 p.m. — Cafe Laura’s Theme Dinner “The Best Bites of Vegas: Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is” will take place in the Mateer Building. Students from the class HM 430: Advanced Food Production and Service Management will prepare the food for the night.

Reservations are open for slots from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and can be found here.

7:30 — The vocal ensemble Cantus will perform “One Giant Leap.” The event will be recorded and available for streaming until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.

The performance will be hosted by the Center for the Performing Arts and can be viewed here.

Thursday, April 1

6 p.m — Penn State Behrend’s Smith Creative Writers Reading Series will host Behrend faculty and staff to read their own fiction, poetry and nonfiction work.

The Zoom event is free and registration is not required. The event can be found here.

7 p.m. — The 2021 Colloquium on the Environment will feature environmental activist Robert Bullard. He will present “The Quest for Environmental and Climate Justice in the U.S."

The Zoom event is free, but registration is required and can be found here.