Summer is finally here, and Penn State students can attend various in-person events or university-sponsored Zoom programs this week.

Monday, May 24

6:35 p.m. — The State College Spikes will host their home opener against the Williamsport Crosscutters at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The first 250 fans will receive a Spikes face mask. Tickets can be purchased here.

Tuesday, May 25

9 a.m. — Penn State Great Valley will host an “Unconscious Bias” workshop over Zoom, and registration can be found here.

Noon — Michael Skvarla, assistant research professor of anthropoid identification at Penn State, will host a webinar on safety regarding ticks and how to identify them. Registration costs $5 for the event and can be found here.

6:30 p.m. — The 3/20 Coalition will hold a community vigil for Black lives on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death. The gathering at the State College Municipal Building will include community reflections, a candlelight march for Black lives and a memorial for George Floyd and all Black lives “lost at the hands of the police since his murder,” according to the organization’s Instagram page.

Wednesday, May 26

Noon — Penn State Great Valley will hold a webinar about its Master of Business Administration program. Registration for the event can be found here.

Thursday, May 27

Noon — Penn State Great Valley will hold a webinar about its Master of Professional Accounting program. Registration for the event can be found here.

