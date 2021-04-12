As the semester nears its end, many events remain for Penn State students to attend, including the Blue & White Society’s “PS i(heart) u” week, as well as virtual lectures.

Additionally, April is Pride Month at Penn State, and the university is hosting a variety of events to celebrate.

Monday, April 12

Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors will premiere its exhibition showcase, which will feature multicultural groups and artists from around Pennsylvania. The showcase can be found on Lion Ambassadors’ YouTube page.

Tuesday, April 13

12 p.m. — As one of the first events for the Blue & White Society’s “PS i(heart) u” week, a murder mystery themed virtual escape room will be open to the student body.

Students must register for the event, which can be done here.

12 p.m. — “Activism and Academia Series: Bridging the gap between theory and praxis,” hosted by Penn State’s department of geography and Supporting Women in Geography, will hold its second event in a series of lectures on environmental action.

This week’s speaker will be Nazshonnii Brown-Almaweri, a STEM educator and engineer, who will lead a discussion titled “Rematriation with Sogorea Te' Land Trust.” The event is free and registration can be found here.

1 p.m. — Penn State’s Small Business Development Center will host a webinar called “Quick Connect Coaching Sessions: All About Customer Service.” A business consultant will offer tips and answer questions on consumer outreach and engagement.

The event can be viewed live on Facebook or Zoom, and registration is required here.

2:00 p.m. — Also, part of the Blue & White Society’s events, Penn State Lion Ambassadors will host virtual trivia on Penn State “history and lore,” according to its website.

Trivia winners will receive prizes, which can be attended via the group’s Facebook page.

6:30 p.m. — Centre Region Council of Governments will host a virtual public forum called “Addressing Climate Impacts in the Centre Region,” which will be facilitated by Penn State law professor Lara Fowler and Penn State students.

The discussion will be on understanding and addressing climate issues in the Centre region of Pennsylvania. The event is free to attend but requires registration, which can be found here.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Wednesday, April 14

Noon — The Blue & White Society will host a virtual painting class for Penn State students. The event features Lindsey Landfried, the HUB-Robeson Center’s Visual Arts curator.

Supplies will be offered to students prior to the event at the group’s recruitment table from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the HUB’s back patio on both Monday and Tuesday. Registration is required and can be completed here.

Noon — Penn State’s three-day Undergraduate Exhibition begins on Wednesday. The event will feature over 120 entries from varying academic fields. Students can expect to see posters, presentations and creative performances.

The virtual event is free to attend, and students can join here.

6 p.m. — PennEnvironment will host a virtual happy hour with State Senator Nikil Saval to talk about sustainable actions for the upcoming Earth Day holiday.

The event will include information on climate action, the history of Earth Day and communication with legislators. The event is free, but students must register in advance here.

9 p.m. — The Blue & White Society will host Alyssa Edwards of RuPaul’s Drag Race for a virtual bingo night. The event is free to attend but registration is required, which can be completed here.

Thursday, April 15

2 p.m. — Penn State’s Blue & White Society will offer virtual caricature drawings for students. It will also host a DJ for the event. The event is free and can be registered for here.

6:30 p.m. — The Penn State Lion Ambassadors organization will offer a keynote presentation on the ideas and goals of the group. It will also present notable Penn State community members from diverse backgrounds. The virtual event can be registered for here.

7:00 p.m. — Penn State will host a seminar called “Vegetable Gardening Basics - Plant Propagation and Soil Fertility,” which will offer gardeners or those who wish to become gardeners tips on seed starting and plant propagation.

Students must register and pay a $5 fee to attend the seminar. More information can be found here.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Chumley’s gay bar announces plans to reopen in downtown State College After remaining closed for over a year, Chumley’s has announced its plans to reopen for busi…

Friday, April 16

6:30 p.m. — As the last event of its “PS i(heart) u” week, the Blue & White Society will host a combined keynote conference on leadership and organization during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blue & White Society, State of State, Student Programming Association, Black Caucus, THON and Lion Ambassadors will offer thoughts on how they have continued operations. Registration for here.