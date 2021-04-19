With two weeks left in the semester, there are still plenty of things for students to do to close out the semester and wind down.

Additionally, April is Pride Month at Penn State, and the university is celebrating the month with a variety of events.

Tuesday, April 20

7:30 p.m. — Penn State Centre Stage Virtual will present a virtual rendition of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Director Steve Snyder’s production will stream for all five acts. The play will be available here.

Wednesday, April 21

Students in Penn State’s HM430 — a class designed to educate students on food production and service management — will prepare a variety of cinema-inspired dishes in Cafe Laura. The student-run cafe will take reservations for dine-in, but takeout is available for those who want to enjoy the food at their convenience.

11:15 a.m. — Penn State faculty member Erica Smithwick will present a discussion on what a countrywide climate consortium would look like. Smithwick will also focus on the role of the university in the global effort to combat climate change. The free presentation can be streamed on Zoom here.

3:30 p.m. — Penn State professor of nutritional sciences and director of the Nutritional Epidemiology Lab Xiang Gao will present a lecture called “Parkinson’s and Restless Legs Syndrome: Risk Factors and Consequences.” Gao will discuss Parinkson’s disease as well as his hypothesis for its potential origin. The lecture is available to watch here.

5:30 p.m. — “Take Back the Night,” a production by Penn State Harrisburg, will feature guest speaker Katie Koestner. Koestner is the first person to publicly come forth about the difference between “date rape” and “stranger rape.” The event is free and available to view here.

7:30 p.m. — Anthony McGill, musician and activist, will headline the performances in the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s “Front Row: National.” The program will feature Olivier Messiaen’s clarinet piece “Abyss of the Birds,” Francis Poulenc’s Sonata for Clarinet and Piano featuring Gloria Chien, and Johannes Brahms’ Trio in A minor for Clarinet, Cello and Piano. The performance is free to all, and can be livestreamed here.

Thursday, April 22

7:30 p.m. — Master of fine arts student Jennifer Delec will showcase her interpretation of Jason Robert Brown’s “The Last Five Years.” Her musical will take a different spin on his production, which focuses on the last five years of a couple’s marriage. Students can watch for free here.

Friday, April 23

Seniors will be allowed to attend a special spring football practice in Beaver Stadium after a freshmen-only football practice in the stadium on April 17. Students taking in-person classes at University Park will receive an email with attendance information.

Students must register for tickets ahead of time before the event. Seniors will be allowed to go in pods of up to three people, and parking will be available. There is currently no set time for the practice.

2 p.m. — Up to 250 teams of five persons can participate in a myriad of outdoor activities for the “Finally Unplugged Fest.” The event will take place outside the Intramural Building with social distancing measures in place. Prizes for the events will be handed out at multiple times throughout the events. Students are able to register for the event in teams of five here.

Students who are interested in participating but need team members can email rec@psu.edu.

