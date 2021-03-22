After some cold weeks, the weather is finally starting to get warmer in State College. Here are some events Penn State students can attend to keep busy throughout the week.

Monday, March 22

8 a.m. — “Penn State Startup Week powered by PNC” will celebrate Penn State entrepreneurs and innovators through a weeklong virtual event.

All students are invited to attend virtual events such as keynote speakers and change makers, entrepreneurial workshops, and mini pitch competitions. Students will also gain access to entrepreneurship resources and networking.

More information can be found here.

3 p.m. — Linda Weintraub, who teaches in the Nomad MFA program at the University of Hartford, will lecture on "'I' and Eye': Creative and Sensory Innovation in Eco Material Art” as a part of the John M. Anderson Endowed Lecture Series. Registration is required, and the link can be found here.

4 p.m. — The McCourtney Institute for Democracy and The Sustainability Institute at Penn State will hold a virtual book club covering Robert Bullard’s "The Wrong Complexion for Protection: How Government Response to Disaster Endangers African American Communities.” The free event requires registration, which can be accessed here.

6 p.m. — As a part of Startup Week, Natalie Nixon, president of Figure 8 Thinking, will host “Get Comfortable with Ambiguity.” She will discuss how practical creativity techniques can shift mindset and stretch thinking for life.

Students can access the event here.

7 p.m. — Candace Benbow, founder of Red Lip Theology, will discuss the millennial woman’s journey toward progressive theology, wholeness and freedom as a part of Penn State’s celebration of Women’s History Month.

Students can register for the event here.

7:15 p.m. — “The Future is Female” is another Startup Week event featuring a panel discussion with female entrepreneurs. Follow along as they discuss tips on how to be successful in the business world.

The link for the event can be found here.

Tuesday, March 23

12:30 p.m. — Lasana Harris, associate professor in experimental psychology at University College London, will present "Flexible Social Cognition as a Proactive Empathy Regulation Strategy” through a livestream.

The event requires registration, which can be found here.

7 p.m. — Jodi Greebel, a registered dietitian who specializes in nutrition for kids from birth to college, will host a food demonstration for college students on how to cook a quick and healthy meal. Registration is required in order for participants to have a list of ingredients and can be found here.

7:15 p.m. — “Six Degrees of Penn State'' is a virtual discussion on the entrepreneurial journeys of Penn State alumni Hunter Swisher and JT Marino.

The alumni will discuss how they used their Penn State connections to establish their network. Preregistration is not needed for this event. The Zoom link can be found here.

Wednesday, March 24

11:15 a.m. — Rebecca Bird, an anthropologist, will present "Climate, Landscape Diversity and Food Sovereignty in Indigenous Australia” through Zoom. The free event requires registration, which can be accessed here.

6 p.m. — “Flipping the Script - Funding Alternatives for Your Startup” is an hour-long virtual keynote event with speaker and Penn State alumni Matt Brezina.

Brezina will share his story on how he became one of Penn State’s most successful tech entrepreneurs. The Zoom link for the event can be found here.

6 p.m. — As final speakers joining the Stuckeman School’s Virtual Lecture Series, the Black Reconstruction Collective — composed of 10 architects, artists and designers — will present “Black Joy.” The event is free but registration is required.

7:15 p.m. — Invent Penn State will host “‘Find the Right Egg for Your Basket:’ Startup investment sources.” The virtual panel discussion will focus on the importance and process of choosing the right investment source for startups. The event can be accessed through here.

7:30 p.m. — The next “Meeting the Moment” virtual event by the Center of the Performing Arts will feature bass-baritone Dashon Burton, a vocalist in the multimedia opera “A Marvelous Order” and member of Roomful of Teethand. Michael Mwenso will host the event. For more information, students can visit this link.

Thursday, March 25

4 p.m. — Penn State’s College of Information Sciences and Technology’s distinguished lecture series continues with Noah Snavely, associate professor in the department of computer science at Cornell University.

Snavely will discuss "Capturing and Rendering the World from Photos" and a futuristic mapping service that could show any street in the world at any time. The Zoom link can be found here.

Friday, March 26

11 a.m. — The AI for Social Impact Seminar Series continues with speaker Rose Yu, assistant professor at University of California San Diego, who will present an hour-long virtual talk on “Physics-Guided AI for Learning Spatiotemporal Dynamics.” For more information and the link to attend, people can visit the seminar’s website here.