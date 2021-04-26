The last week of classes before finals is here, and Penn State is offering in-person and virtual events to wrap up the semester.

Monday, April 26

11 a.m. — Pockrass Memorial Lecture Series will host Francesca Sobande of Cardiff University to present “Spectacularized and Branded Digital (Re)presentations of Black People and Blackness.” The event will analyze digital racism and the virtual experiences of Black people, including with the increased digital presence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The event is free and will take place virtually via Zoom. To register, visit here.

4 p.m. — The 2021 EESI EarthTalks series will host a panel of Penn State experts to discuss possible solutions to reducing global warming that have been brought up in previous EarthTalk series events. The event “Energy and climate policy: How to avoid a global hothouse” is free and open to the public via Zoom, and can be attended here.

Tuesday, April 27

4:30 p.m. — Penn State’s Rock Ethics Institute will host a panel of experts to discuss “Ethics in political communication.” Scholars will examine how new media technologies, the spread of misinformation and campaign pressures challenge ethical communication in politics. This event is virtual and free to the public, but registration is required here.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Wednesday, April 28

7:30 p.m. — The Center for the Performing Arts will host Tony Award-winning choreographer Bill T. Jones and Janet Wong for the seventh episode of its “Meeting the Moment with Michael Mwenso” series. The event will take place over Zoom and can be joined here.

5:30 p.m. — “Below Sea Level: Cuisine from the Continental Shelf,” a themed dinner, will be held in student-run restaurant Cafe Laura. The dinner will be prepared by students in Penn State’s HM430 Advanced Food Production and Service Management.

The dinner requires reservations, which can be made here. Takeout is also available at the restaurant and can be ordered on the same page.

Thursday, April 29

2 p.m. — Penn State University Libraries’ Preservation, Conservation and Digitization Department will host the second annual “William D. Minter Lectureship in Conservation.”

The event will feature Cathleen A. Baker, a paper and book conservator and publisher of the Legacy Press.

The event will take place via livestream and requires a registration in advance, which can be made here.

7 p.m. — Penn State Altoona will stream a virtual performance of “Two Rooms” by Lee Blessing. There will be four separate performances, all at 7 p.m. through May 2. Registration is required and can be found here.