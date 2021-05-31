For Memorial Day and the first week of June, a variety of in-person and virtual activities are available for Penn State students and people of all ages in the State College area.

Monday, May 31

9 a.m. — Houserville House of Hope will host a memorial service for those who have died while in the military. Chiz Rider will play the national anthem and taps on trumpet.

Tuesday, June 1

10:30 a.m. — The June Atrium Exhibit will open at the Gallery Shop in Lemont in Centre County. Until June 29, patrons will be able to observe the paintings of Jeanne McKinney and the ceramic sculptures of Mark Messenger.

Wednesday, June 2

Noon — Penn State Great Valley will host a webinar on its Master of Engineering Management and Master of Engineering in Systems programs. Register online to learn about the curriculum, admissions processes, scholarships and more.

Saturday, June 5

11 a.m. — The Schlow Library will host a virtual Jake Strong Magic Show for children over 3. There will be opportunities for viewers to participate in the show. Prospective audience members must register online to attend.

Sunday, June 6

7 p.m. — The Bellefonte Historical and Cultural Association’s “Summer Sounds” program will bring several bands to Talleyrand Park throughout the summer. From 7-8 p.m., The Rockin’ Rockers will play hits from the ‘50s to the ‘80s at the Gazebo. The BHCA advised visitors to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

