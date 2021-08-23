During the first week of the fall semester, Penn State is offering various in-person involvement opportunities to aid students in the transition to campus life.

Monday, Aug. 23

8 a.m. — The Pattee and Paterno Library will host an open house to help answer students’ library questions, show students library resources and possible study spots, and aid students in finding classroom buildings.

The event will last until 3 p.m. and will run through Wednesday.

8 a.m. — Paws Points Information Stations will open around campus until 4 p.m.

At the stations, student leaders will point students in the direction of their classes and give information regarding various campus resources.

The stations will also be available Tuesday.

8:15 a.m. — Penn State University Health Services will provide coronavirus vaccination appointments for students to receive their first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Students can schedule an appointment through myUHS, and anyone attending must bring their Penn State ID and health insurance card, unless it was previously uploaded to myUHS.

Vaccination appointments are free to students and will be available until 4:30 p.m. on specific days throughout the semester.

Following Monday and Tuesday, the vaccine will then be offered every Tuesday and Thursday beginning Sept. 2 at the Student Health Center.

9 a.m. — Want to document the first day of class? There will be a first day of class photo booth on the ground floor of the HUB-Robeson Center until 2 p.m.

10 a.m. — University Police and Public Safety will host “Chat with a COP” Zoom sessions to discuss law enforcement and safety precautions around campus.

Students who are interested in attending a session must email Officer Stevick at ses164@psu.edu to register.

The event will take place at the same time on Wednesday and Friday.

7 p.m. — Mike Domitrz will perform his one-person interactive show titled “Can I Kiss You?” to inform students about intimacy, boundaries and relationships.

The event will take place in Heritage Hall in the HUB, and students can register for the virtual livestream option with this link.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

11:30 a.m. — The farmers market in downtown State College offers a variety of locally grown crops and foods, and the market is open every Tuesday and Friday until 5 p.m.

The market is located on the 100 block of Locust Lane.

5 p.m. — Students who commute to campus will have the opportunity to build connections with other commuters through Commuter Connections.

The group plans to meet at the “We Are” sculpture at the corner of Curtin Road and University Drive.

Students must RSVP for this event here.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

11 a.m. — With over 1,000 organizations and clubs at Penn State, students can take first steps to get involved at the Involvement Fair.

The event will last until 4 p.m. on HUB lawn and will also be open on Thursday.

1 p.m. — Penn State’s Blue and White Society will host its annual event titled “BASH” to welcome University Park students back to campus.

It will last until 5 p.m. at the Hintz Family Alumni Center.

Thursday, Aug. 26

5:15 p.m. — Live After 5 will host local musicians for its summer concert series.

Anyone can attend the family-friendly, free event at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza in downtown State College.

7 p.m. — The third session of Stories Under the Sky will take place at The Arboretum at Penn State.

Researchers from Penn State’s anthropology department and storytellers from around State College will share “histories, myths and legends from diverse cultures.”

Stargazing will follow the stories if weather permits.

Friday, Aug. 27

5 p.m. — In celebration of their first week, transfer students are invited to the Freeman Auditorium at the HUB for Transfer Connections.

9 p.m. — Penn State Play will turn the HUB into an arcade to wrap up a week of classes.

The event will take place until midnight, and it will be offered on Saturday night as well.

Saturday, Aug. 28

10 a.m. — Fresh START Day of Service is an in-person event designed for new students to find service opportunities at Penn State.

Students can register for the event here.

5 p.m. — The Student Programming Association and Movin’ On will hold the first concert of the fall semester on HUB Lawn titled “LightsUP.”

The welcome back to campus event will have performances from the Caliente Dance Team, followed by photo booth and airbrush tattoo opportunities for students as well as SPA’s Noontime concert series featuring student musicians at 6 p.m.

The night will conclude with a concert at 9 p.m. featuring R&B artist Jeremih.

