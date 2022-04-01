The University Club at Penn State was first established in 1908 as a social club at the corner of College Avenue and Fraser Street and then “incorporated” in 1910 by faculty members, according to its website — but now, it’s facing demolition.

James Collins, current president of The University Club, said a “group of professors” and its first president Irving Foster initially bought the land for $1.

“They were offered the land that the club resided on from Penn State for a dollar, then borrowed $30,000 and put up the building that is currently standing there,” Collins said.

Historically, the club held “all the important social events,” Collins said. “The [Penn State Board of] Trustees had [its] meetings there and the annual president's ball — all those kinds of things were held there because there wasn’t anywhere else.”

Though at one time, Collins said the building was open for members to reside in, the current club members get together “a couple times a month and enjoy each other's company.”

“Anybody who had a Penn State affiliation could get a room,” Collins said. “Think of it as a fraternity house — we had 39 rooms on four floors, and we had faculty, staff and students living in the house.”

But on Feb. 18, Penn State’s Board of Trustees approved the Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning’s recommendation to purchase the land that the club resides on at 331 W. College Ave.

The last resident on the club’s lease left Feb. 28.

“So he was literally the last person living in the house,” Collins said.

Collins said the building that once was owned by the club is now “being demolished because that is what Penn State wants to do.”

“I understand it because the building is old, and in order to refurbish it, it would cost quite a bit of money — I would say $4-5 million easily,” Collins said. “Because it would also have to be brought back to [compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act] — [they’d] probably have to put an elevator in it, things like that.”

However, Collins said he believes the building’s “time has come.”

“Between COVID and the number of new apartment buildings in State College that students have access to,” Collins said it made sense as to why it was sold back to the university.

Collins said he hopes with the land, the university will put up “some wonderful gateway to Penn State.”

“We are all pro-Penn State,” Collins said. “We came to an agreement, and we are fine — we will continue to survive, just not in that house.”

Vicki Fong is the current treasurer of The University Club and has been on the board since 2019.

Fong and her husband had previously worked at the university and were “recruited” to join the club.

“The vice president invited us to join the group first, and we know James Collins, so they asked if we were interested [in joining the board],” Fong said.

Since the beginning of her involvement with the club, Fong said the pandemic “really reduced” the amount of activities the club could hold.

Although, Fong said the club has a “number of really creative and innovative people,” so she still enjoys its atmosphere.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to come together and have good conversations,” Fong said.

Collins said the club will “continue to exist,” and it’s looking into different properties to purchase in the future, and Fong said the club has “explored” new locations and “toured” some properties.

“I think [the club is looking]... the real estate market is really challenging right now — certainty close to town,” Fong said.

Fong said the members have been looking with local restaurants or nonprofits to organize “an occasional social activity together to support the local community.”

For Mary O’Neill, current secretary of The University Club, it will be “sad” to see the “empty space.”

The club started over 100 years ago and has “been through many changes,” O’Neill said.

“It was really this wonderful coming together of people who were drawn to the architecture of the building and create events together — to have that beautiful space to come and mingle in,” O’Neill said.

O’Neill said on the last Friday of every month, the club typically has a “special get-together.”

“Some have theme parties, some guest speakers, line dancing — just things for people to do together,” O’Neill said.

A large attraction of the club for O’Neill is that many members are “informally” musicians.

“We have a big piano in the living room,” O’Neill said. “Everyone would bring their instruments, and as the evening would go on, there would always be really good live music.”

For O’Neill, her favorite memory at the club was the Kentucky Derby party, which was a “tradition.”

“All the women wear their Kentucky Derby hats, we have a contest, and we watch the Kentucky Derby and have really good food,” O’Neill said.

Giving more history of the club, O’Neill said it started as a place to socialize and have “mainly male college professors and visiting college professors to stay.”

“They would have meals provided — it was an all-inclusive livable place for young, single college professors and visiting college professors — this is going back to the turn of the century, early 20th century,” O’Neill said.

O’Neill said as times have changed, women “were allowed in,” and the building is one “everyone recognizes,” but “nobody really knew what it was.”

“It’s nice to see it is going to be back in the hands of the university because initially, [it] sold us the property, and [it] always had first right to buy back,” O’Neill said. “I think it's very fitting that's how that's turning out.”

After 12 years of membership, O’Neill said it’s “bittersweet” for the club to leave the building.

“I think we did our best to keep things running in a positive way.”

