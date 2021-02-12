Every day more than 800 million women menstruate — and at least 500 million women lack the resources and facilities to manage their menstrual hygiene globally.

Without accessibility to feminine products, women around the world can be forced to stay home from school, work and their daily activities.

Two years ago, The Student Pad Project, a Penn State student-run organization, formed to help combat issues related to menstrual health in developing countries.

The mission of SPP is to “improve the health of and expand opportunities for women in developing countries,” according to Philip Ratnasamy, the president of SPP.

Additionally, SPP Treasurer Rayna Marshall said the organization is meant to help “women across the globe with basic health care disparities.”

Marshall (senior-biology and Chinese language) said “women aren't taught about periods and don't have access to basic feminine products” in developing countries around the world.

Ratnasamy said the lack of access to sanitary products is a “serious health issue” that holds women back.

“A lot of times women in these countries don’t have access to sanitary napkins or tampons,” Ratnasamy (senior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said. “It puts them at high risk for infections and keeps them out of school or work.”

To target these issues, The Student Pad Project fundraises to set up sanitary pad making sites to let women make their own pads, according to Ratnasamy. Additionally, Ratnasamy said women can sell extra pads to local stores or to women in surrounding villages.

Katelyn Rudisill, the vice president of SPP, said the funds go toward educational resources, hardware for the machines and materials needed to create feminine products.

“Within 3-6 months, after the women know how to operate the machines, it becomes self-sufficient in that they can make the pads themselves without our funding,” Rudisill (senior- biochemistry and molecular biology) said. “It provides them opportunities outside the household while also maintaining their menstrual health.”

On Jan. 25, SPP set up its first pad making site in Irula, a southern village located in India, with help from the Praise Foundation, a non-governmental, non-profit charity organization that’s in contact with local communities in India.

While executives of SPP said they believe it’s been successful, Rudisill said there’s ongoing issues with menstrual health and the stigma surrounding it that the organization had to face.

“We already knew that there was a taboo around menstrual health in developing countries, but in the United States, there is still that big stigma around talking about menstrual health — especially with the male population,” Rudisill said.

Rudisill said the organization is trying to make menstrual health a “normalized topic.”

SPP is also working to educate and help people become advocates for women “who don’t have a voice,” according to Marshall.

The Student Pad Project will host a virtual happy hour bingo night fundraiser starting at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.