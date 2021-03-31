During a normal semester, Penn State’s campus is littered with locations for students to spread out their books and get to work. However, with coronavirus mitigation efforts, the variety of study spaces for students is limited.

Some students find themselves partial to certain spots more than others.

Lexi Cardile said one of her favorite spots to study is the HUB-Robeson Center. She said she likes working outside under the tent on HUB lawn.

Cardile (senior-food science) said before the coronavirus pandemic, she enjoyed studying at the Rodney A. Erickson Food Science Building, home of the Berkey Creamery. But she really enjoys working “anywhere there’s outside tables.”

When Cardile is studying at one of these locations, she said she’s able to do better work than if she was studying at home.

Morgan Bosch said she enjoys doing work on HUB lawn with a blanket now that the weather is warming up.

“It’s a nice atmosphere with the bright light and background noise,” Bosch (sophomore-biology) said.

Helena Haynes said she’d work at the Pattee and Paterno Library before the pandemic, but more recently she has been studying at the HUB because of its later hours. Haynes said she used to “camp out” in the library study rooms to get her work done.

“I’d rather do work at the library, but since it’s not open I don’t go there as much,” Haynes (sophomore-advertising) said.

On weekdays, the entrance to Paterno Library on Curtain Road opens at 7:30 a.m., and the lower-floor hours begin at 9 a.m. on weekdays, an extension made March 8. Beginning March 28, Penn State's Pattee and Paterno Library began offering Sunday hours from 1-9 p.m.

One thing Haynes said she can’t live without while studying is a coffee. She said she enjoys a cold brew and needs “a couple of those” throughout the day.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

+3 Zoom classes causing fatigue, burnout in Penn State students With 10 weeks of another mostly virtual semester under Penn State students’ belts, many are …

While she has recently been spending more time at the HUB, Haynes said she enjoys the Starbucks in the library more than the one in the HUB, attributing the “vibes.”

A new spot Haynes said she has been doing work is the Carnegie Building when there are empty classrooms.

Jeremy Bullock said he enjoys working at the library, but has also had to resort to studying in other locations because of the reduced hours.

“The library last year is where I spent most of my time, but now I mostly do work in my room or sometimes I come to the HUB,” Bullock (sophomore-cybersecurity) said.

Bullock said he enjoys the library because it’s quiet and there are a lot of places where “you can tuck yourself in a corner and get work done and focus.”

Antonio Agudio said he used to go to a lot of study spots before getting settled into a “quiet place” in the HUB.

Agudio (senior-recreation, park and tourism management) said now that the weather is warmer, there are fewer people inside the HUB, so he’s gotten used to the “HUB setting.”

The courtyard outside of South residence halls is where Holly Willhide said she likes to study, along with the HUB when she wants to get out of her apartment.

Willhide (sophomore-global and international studies) also said she enjoys studying at the Huck Life Sciences Building. Willhide said the bridge there provides a nice view of downtown and of campus.

While some students prefer to find quiet places, others get attached to a spot for its natural quality. Tessa Gill said she enjoys studying in areas with a lot of natural light.

“Anywhere I can get a ton of light is where I like to go,” Gill (freshman-data sciences) said. “One of my favorites is the Chemical and Biomedical Engineering Building. It’s always empty in there and there are the seats outside and there’s tons of light.”