Sokhna “Soso” Wane, the president of the organization, said she “would not be in engineering” without the National Society of Black Engineers because it has provided her “so many resources.”

Penn State’s NSBE is one of many chapters across the country that tries “to increase the number of culturally responsible Black Engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally and positively impact the community,” according to the organization's mission.

“It is nice to be able to go to a space where I feel supported but also not alone, with likeminded people, and to get free food, which is really nice,” Wane (senior-computer science) said. “I feel like it’s a place of belonging that I can find here at Penn State.”

The group has 40 consistent members with about 80 to 90 members in the chapter, according to Wane, and they welcome anyone to join — including students who are not Black.

NSBE’s goal is to win chapter of the year at the National Convention in Anaheim, California, which has 40,000 people in attendance every year, according to Wane. It’s a week-long event that many companies attend.

The group is currently at the convention, where they get to network, gain new experience in the world of engineering and just have fun.

Wane said she’s excited to see this event in person again after not being able to go for a couple of years due to the pandemic.

“You only see so much at a chapter level with the same faces,” Wane said. “ When you are at a conference level with thousands of other Black engineers, it’s so incredible to see what their mission is and what they are trying to do.”

Jalynn Burruss, the program’s chair of NSBE, who has been with the group since her first week of freshman year, said she is “really excited” for their national convention and loves the organization because of how welcoming it is to members not just in the Black community.

“We have other people from other majors say, ‘Oh my gosh. I wish I was a part of NSBE. I wanna be an engineer,’” Burruss (junior-electrical engineering) said. “I am glad we came here.”

NSBE also won “best student organization” at the Ashe Awards hosted by the Penn State Student Black Caucus.

Additionally, the group hosts general body meetings, professional and social events, budgeting workshops, study nights, FAFSA nights with highschool students, panels, service opportunities and more.

Professionals come in often to talk with them about engineering, according to Vice President Jennifer Aklilu, and she said sponsors come and speak to them at conferences as well.

“They know we are in NSBE, and they are like, ‘We can’t wait to see you at the NSBE conference. We can’t wait to come speak to your organization.’” Aklilu (senior-industrial engineering) said.

Aklilu said sponsors “love NSBE,” and when former members return to speak for the organization, they encourage students to come to the career fair so they can help students get interviews.

“It just offers so much socially and professionally — it’s made such an impact on our lives,” Aklilu said.

Aklilu also loves the conference itself and how many connections members can make with people in the field.

For Aklilu, there is a “misconception” that students are “too busy to get involved” — which is one she wished she didn’t have.

“The moment I joined NSBE I only benefited from it,” Aklilu said. “I got so much academic support, and I found people who were willing to help me in my classes.”

Aklilu said getting involved “will only help” students, and “it has helped so many people and those connections will help you connect with more opportunities.”

On March 2, the organization held a general body meeting that started with an icebreaker, where members also wore Crocs and talked, ate plenty of food and addressed chapter business.

There were also a variety of announcements about upcoming events, including events like a Women of Color Empowerment Symposium on March 26 at the Penn Stater Hotel.

During the meeting, they talked about the representation they have in their engineering classes, and what their experiences were like in engineering overall.

Many students discussed during the meeting how they are some of the only Black students in some of their classes, including secretary Malik Smith.

“My favorite thing about NSBE is the community,” Smith (junior-computer science) said. “It felt like it kind of helped me navigate through college. Being able to find other Black students inside of my major inside a community that did not have that many Black students, it just made it a much more comfortable experience.”

Wane said the organization has many internship and scholarship opportunities and is great to talk about on a resume because of how inclusive it is.

For Wane, it helped her get an internship and full time offer in software engineering at Microsoft in Seattle after graduation.

“Specifically as a Black woman in engineering, I do not have anyone who looks like me in any one of my classes,” Wane said. “I will be in an exam with 200 people, and I am like ‘Yup, just me.’”

According to Aklilu, NSBE is an overall “amazing community of people,” and she said she also found research and her future job technology consulting for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Houston, Texas.

She advised members to take the opportunities they get and to get involved as much as they can.

“A lot of people are in the same friend group because you are just connected with all the people in the same classes as you, that look like you, that understand your struggles and your experience, which is super nice,” Aklilu said.

“When I joined, I met so many people that right off the bat were willing to help me in my major and were the same ethnicity,” Aklilu said. “That stuck and that’s exactly what I want to give to new members because we both have that experience freshman year coming in.”

Wane and Aklilu are “excited to pass the torch” to those who want to continue with the organization after they graduate and have an overall love for NSBE.

Khalil Stroman, a general body member, said the group as a whole is “very inclusive” and loved how the group works “as a team.”

“Everyone is really nice and we are basically a group of friends,” Stroman (sophomore- computer science) said. “You look around and everyone is laughing, talking with each other. It is really fun being here.”