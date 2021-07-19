Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center announced Monday via Twitter The Killers will perform on October 4, 2022.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @thekillers here on October 4, 2022!Tickets on sale FRIDAY at 10AM.➡ https://t.co/MSbxv0Bjxu pic.twitter.com/UE8rdSaRR7 — Bryce Jordan Center (@JordanCenter) July 19, 2021

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the Tweet.

The Killers' "Imploding the Mirage Tour" was postponed due to the pandemic, and the rock band was originally supposed to perform at the BJC on October 6, 2020.

