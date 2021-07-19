The Killers
John Shearer/Invision for Reynolds Management/AP Images

Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center announced Monday via Twitter The Killers will perform on October 4, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the Tweet.

The Killers' "Imploding the Mirage Tour" was postponed due to the pandemic, and the rock band was originally supposed to perform at the BJC on October 6, 2020.

